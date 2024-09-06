How to watch the UEFA Nations League B match between Wales and Turkiye, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Kicking off the Craig Bellamy era at Cardiff City Stadium, Wales will welcome Turkey for their opening UEFA Nations League B match of the season on Friday evening.

Although Wales were demoted from League A in the last campaign, their opponents were promoted from League C and advanced to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

After a disappointing group-stage exit at Qatar 2022, Wales appear to have lost their momentum, finishing at the bottom of their Nations League group with only one point from six matches and missing out on European Championship qualification. Following a penalty shootout defeat to Poland in the Euro 2024 playoffs, former manager Rob Page ended his tenure on a sour note, with several unflattering results during the team's summer friendlies.

Vincenzo Montella's dynamic Turkish side, meanwhile, made an impressive run to the quarter-finals, only missing out on the semi-finals due to two late goals from the Dutch, the Turks will aim to build on that success and will be confident about their chances of securing a victory in Cardiff to start their Nations League campaign on a high note.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wales vs Turkiye online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between Wales and Turkiye will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC and S4C.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wales vs Turkiye kick-off time

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Friday, September 6, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Wales team news

While Cardiff City’s Aaron Ramsey will retain the captaincy for Wales, Craig Bellamy has introduced several changes, including the inclusion of Karl Darlow, the Leeds United goalkeeper, in his first squad.

With Wayne Hennessey injured and Tom King not selected, Darlow is one of two uncapped players called up, along with left-back Owen Beck, who recently joined Blackburn Rovers on loan from Liverpool.

Midfielders Joe Morrell and Rubin Colwill have been omitted, and Dan James and Wes Burns are both unavailable due to hamstring injuries.

Wales possible XI: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, James, Ampadu, Williams; Ramsey, Johnson; Moore

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Darlow, Davies Defenders: Williams, Davies, Rodon, Roberts, Mepham, Cabango Midfielders: Ramsey, Ampadu, Wilson, Koumas, Beck, James, Thomas, Colwill, Crew, Sheehan, Cooper Forwards: Johnson, Moore, Matondo, Harris, Cullen

Turkiye team news

Turkey will be missing Ferdi Kadioglu, who is sidelined with an injury and recently joined Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as Yunus Akgun and Yusuf Yazici, the latter still searching for a club after departing Lille.

Bertug Yildirim and Merih Demiral are also unavailable due to suspensions from Euro 2024. However, Vincenzo Montella has most of his key players at his disposal.

As a result, Hakan Calhanoglu, with 90 caps to his name, is expected to take up a midfield role, while Kenan Yildiz and Arda Guler will likely provide support for Baris Yilmaz in attack.

Turkey possible XI: Gunok; Muldur, Ayhan, Bardakci, Elmali; Yokuslu, Calhanoglu; Yildiz, Kokcu, Guler; B. Yilmaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayındır, Günok, Çakır, Şengezer Defenders: Kadıoğlu, Söyüncü, Demiral, Bardakcı, Ayhan, Çelik, Müldür, Kaplan, Akaydın, Topçu, Elmalı Midfielders: Güler, Çalhanoğlu, Aktürkoğlu, Kökçü, Kahveci, Yazıcı, Uzun, Özcan, Yüksek, Yokuşlu, Dinkçi Forwards: Yıldız, Kılıçsoy, Yılmaz, Akgün, Tosun, Yıldırım, Hekimoglu, Nayir

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/11/23 Wales 1-1 Türkiye EURO, Qualification 20/06/23 Türkiye 2-2 Wales EURO, Qualification 16/06/21 Türkiye 0-2 Wales EURO

Useful links