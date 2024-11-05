How to watch today's Lille vs Juventus Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Lille and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lille will take on Juventus in the Champions League at the Decathlon Arena on Tuesday.

Lille are on an eight-game unbeaten run across all competitions. and will be confident of delivering a solid performance at home.

Juventus are also on six points like the hosts and have only lost one game this season so far across all competitions. It could still be a difficult away day for the Italian side.

How to watch Lille vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Lille vs Juventus kick-off time

Date: November 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Decathlon Arena

The match will be played at the Decathlon Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Lille team news

Remy Cabella is out with a thigh injury. There are more absentees for Lille including Tiago Santos, Ismaily, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, and Ethan Mbappe.

Lille possible XI: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakite, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Bouaddi, Andre; Zhegrova, Angel Gomes, Sahraoui; David.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chevalier, Mannone, Caillard Defenders: Mandi, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson, Meunier, Zedadka, Umtiti, Diakite, Bakker, Fernandes Midfielders: Bentaleb, Gomes, Mukau, Andre, Zhegrova, Gomes, Bouaddi Forwards: David, Sahraoui, Fernandez-Pardo, Bayo

Juventus team news

Juventus will be without two of their Brazilian defenders, as Danilo is suspended and Bremer sustained a severe knee injury in the victory over Leipzig.

New signing Nico Gonzalez also remains sidelined due to a persistent thigh issue.

Juventus possible XI: Di Gregorio; Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, Cambiaso; Locatelli, McKennie; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Weah; Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Cabal, Savona, Rouhi Midfielders: Locatelli, McKennie, Adzic, Melo, Thuram, Fagioli, Luiz Forwards: Vlahovic, Yildiz, Weah, Mbangula

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between Lille and Juventus.

