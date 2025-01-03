How to watch today's Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Sporting Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Vitoria de Guimaraes and Sporting CP, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Vitoria de Guimaraes will take on Sporting CP in the Liga Portugal at the Afonso Henriques Stadium on Friday.

Sporting are tied with Porto at the top of the table with 40 points from 16 games. The visitors have won three out of their last four games and will be confident of picking up a win.

The hosts are sixth in the standings and will be aiming to end their four-match winless run. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Sporting CP online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TrillerTV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Sporting CP kick-off time

Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Estadio D. Afonso Henriques

The match will be played at the Afonso Henriques Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 8.15 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Vitoria de Guimaraes team news

Vitória de Guimarães will be missing right-back Bruno Gaspar and center-back Toni Borevkovic, with both unavailable until mid-January.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the hosts as they take on the favourites Sporting ahead of the weekend.

Sporting CP team news

Sporting will travel without defenders Gonçalo Inácio, Eduardo Quaresma, and Nuno Santos, while midfielder Daniel Bragança is also sidelined

Forward Pedro Gonçalves is expected to make his comeback later this month.

