Estadio Mestalla
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Valencia vs Sevilla La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Valencia and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Valencia will look to extend their winning streak to three matches in La Liga when they host Sevilla at Mestalla on Friday night.

Since appointing Carlos Corberan from West Brom on Christmas Eve, the once-relegation-threatened Los Che have undergone a dramatic transformation. Corberan's arrival has sparked a turnaround in form that has lifted them out of the drop zone and into mid-table security.

Their resurgence hit a new high last weekend with a stunning 2-1 triumph over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. Mouctar Diakhaby fired the visitors in front inside 15 minutes before Hugo Duro snatched a dramatic winner in the 95th minute, sealing a statement victory.

On the other side, Sevilla's recent struggles have continued. Despite aiming for stability under former Las Palmas boss Garcia Pimienta, the Andalusians find themselves sinking into mediocrity. They arrive at Mestalla on the back of three straight league defeats, the latest a painful 2-1 home loss to Atletico Madrid. After taking an early lead, Sevilla conceded deep into stoppage time, with Pablo Barrios netting the dagger in the 93rd minute.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Valencia vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

Premier Sports 2Watch here
LaLigaTVWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Valencia and Sevilla will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 2 and LaLigaTV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Valencia vs Sevilla kick-off time

Estadio Mestalla

La Liga match between Valencia and Sevilla will be played at Estadio Mestalla in Valencia, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, April 11, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Valencia vs Sevilla Probable lineups

ValenciaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestSEV
25
G. Mamardashvili
14
J. Gaya
3
C. Mosquera
20
D. Foulquier
15
C. Tarrega
5
E. Barrenechea
22
L. Rioja
16
D. Lopez
10
A. Almeida
8
J. Guerra
12
U. Sadiq
13
O. Nyland
2
J. Carmona
4
K. Salas
3
A. Pedrosa
22
L. Bade
18
L. Agoume
12
A. Sambi Lokonga
20
D. Sow
21
C. Ejuke
11
D. Lukebakio
7
I. Romero

4-3-3

SEVAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Corberan

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Pimienta

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Valencia team news

Valencia receive a boost with Jose Gaya, Dimitri Foulquier, and Luis Rioja all returning from suspension. Gaya and Foulquier are likely to slot straight back in as wing-backs, while Hugo Duro may earn a starting nod after his heroics off the bench in Madrid.

Sevilla team news

Sevilla are dealing with a few knocks. Ruben Vargas is a serious doubt after being forced off early against Atleti, while Adria Pedrosa and Tanguy Nianzou remain questionable due to muscular injuries. Should Vargas miss out, Isaac Romero is in line for a recall to the XI. Meanwhile, Kike Salas could shift to left-back if Pedrosa isn't passed fit, and Nemanja Gudelj may slot into the heart of the defence.

Form

VAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

SEV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

VAL

Last 5 matches

SEV

1

Win

3

Draws

1

Win

4

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

