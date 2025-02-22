How to watch today's Valencia vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Valencia and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides battling at opposite ends of the La Liga table are set for a crucial showdown on Saturday evening, as relegation-threatened Valencia play host to title-chasing Atletico Madrid at the iconic Mestalla.

Valencia are staring down the barrel of their first relegation from Spain’s top tier since 1986. A drop to the second division would mark one of the most stunning twists in La Liga history, especially for a club with six league titles to its name. Los Che have managed just five wins, eight draws, and 11 defeats from their 24 league outings this season, leaving them 18th in the standings—tied on 23 points with 17th-placed Las Palmas but behind on goal difference.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, earned a hard-fought point against Real Madrid in the recent Madrid derby on February 8. However, they failed to make the most of their following fixture, dropping two valuable points in a frustrating 1-1 home draw with Celta Vigo at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Mestalla

The match will be played at the Estadio Mestalla on Saturday, February 22, 2025, with kick-off at 5:30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Valencia team news

In terms of injuries, Valencia remains without Thierry Correia, who continues his recovery from a serious knee issue. Aside from that, Los Che have a clean bill of health for this pivotal clash.

Enzo Barrenechea is expected to slot back into the starting lineup after serving a suspension during the match against Villarreal, with Luis Rioja likely to be the player making way.

Meanwhile, Andre Almeida should retain his place out wide, while Hugo Duro—who has netted seven goals in La Liga so far—will lead the line through the middle.

Atletico Madrid team news

For Atletico, Pablo Barrios will sit this one out due to suspension after his red card against Celta, while Samuel Lino remains a doubt after picking up an injury in the same match.

Despite scoring his ninth league goal of the season off the bench against Celta, Alexander Sorloth is still expected to start on the sidelines, with Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez poised to spearhead Diego Simeone's attack once again.

If Lino is ruled out, the door could open for Conor Gallagher to step into the starting XI. In midfield, Koke is the favourite to feature at the heart of the action, provided he can shake off a minor knock in time for kickoff.

