How to watch today's USWNT vs Japan Women Olympics quarter-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Summer Olympics match between USA and Japan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The USA women's soccer team will take on Japan in Paris on Saturday in an exciting quarterfinal clash at the 2024 Olympics.

Emma Hayes' side navigated the group stage with ease, winning all three of their games and scoring nine goals to win Group B.

Japan, meanwhile, finished second in a very tricky Group C, as they were edged out by Spain in their opening game and then won late on in dramatic fashion against Brazil before defeating Nigeria in the group finale to set up this clash with the USA.

USA vs Japan kick-off time

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm BST Venue: Parc des Princes

The match will be played at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, August 3, 2024, with kick-off at 2 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch USA vs Japan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Eurosport 5 and discovery+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

USA team news

Tierna Davidson picked up an injury in the USA's win against Germany and didn’t feature against Australia in the group-stage finale. Given the quick turnaround, Emily Sonnett to continue in central defense.

It was odd that Hayes did not rotate more from the start against Australia, given that the USA only needed one point to win the group and had three games in six days.

Going forward the USWNT have been splendid with Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman leading the line, while the experience of Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle, plus the defensive work of Sam Coffey, has been crucial in midfield.

USA possible XI: Naeher; Fox, Girma, Sonnet, Dunn; Horan, Coffey, Lavelle; Rodman, Smith, Swanson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Murphy Defenders: Sonnett, Davidson, Fox, Krueger, Girma, Nighswonger Midfielders: Albert, Horan, Lavelle, Coffey, Bethune Forwards: Rodman, Dunn, Williams, Swanson, Smith

Japan team news

Japan have looked particularly dangerous on the transition throughout the tournament, which could present the USWNT with lots of difficulties given their defensive troubles thus far.

They will be without Manchester City's Risa Shimizu, who suffered a tournament-ending knee injury during the opening match against Spain.

Roma’s Moeka Minami is expected to return to the lineup, joining her fellow central defenders Saki Kumagai and Hana Takahashi.

Coach Ikeda might also consider bringing back Manchester United's Hinata Miyazawa and Liverpool’s Fuka Nagano into the squad.

Japan possible XI:Yamashita; Moriya, Takahashi, Kumagai, Minami, Kitagawa; Miyazawa, Hasegawa, Nagano; Hamano, Tanaka

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yamashita, Hirao Defenders: Shimizu, Minami, Kumagai, Takahashi, Koga, Kitagawa Midfielders: Miyazawa, Seike, Nagano, Tanikawa, Hasegawa, Fujino, Hayashi Forwards: Ueki, Tanaka, Hamano

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/04/24 USA 2-1 Japan SheBelieves Cup 20/02/23 USA 1-0 Japan SheBelieves Cup 12/03/20 USA 3-1 Japan SheBelieves Cup 28/02/19 USA 2-2 Japan SheBelieves Cup 27/07/18 USA 4-2 Japan Tournament of Nations, Women

