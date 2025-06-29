How to watch today's USMNT vs Costa Rica CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between USMNT and Costa Rica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup is entering its decisive phase, and for the U.S. Men's National Team, that means a potentially tricky quarterfinal showdown against Costa Rica this Sunday evening in Minneapolis.

The Americans topped Group D with a perfect record, bagging three wins and outscoring their opponents 8-1. However, that stat line flatters to deceive a bit, five of those goals came in a single blowout against Trinidad and Tobago, while much narrower victories followed over Saudi Arabia and Haiti.

On the flip side, Costa Rica also navigated their group unbeaten. They capped off Group A with a gritty 0-0 draw against Mexico, a performance that underlined their defensive mettle after earlier wins over Suriname and the Dominican Republic.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch USMNT vs Costa Rica online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Gold Cup quarter-final between USMNT and Costa Rica will be available to watch and stream online Premier Sports 2.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

USMNT vs Costa Rica kick-off time

CONCACAF Gold Cup - Final Stage State Farm Stadium

The Gold Cup match between USMNT and Costa Rica will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, United States.

It will kick off at 12 am BST on Sunday, June 29, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

USMNT team news

It's been a standout tournament for Malik Tillman, whose influence in midfield has grown with each game. Even with a few big names missing, the U.S. midfield looks stacked, with Tyler Adams, Johnny Cardoso, and Luca de la Torre anchoring the midfield. At the back, Tim Ream and Chris Richards have held firm, though manager Mauricio Pochettino faces a decision in goal, Matt Freese has been mostly solid but did gift the only goal conceded in the group stage.

Costa Rica team news

For Los Ticos, danger man Manfred Ugalde has been in scorching form. The Spartak Moscow forward, who topped the Russian league's scoring charts this year, has already bagged three goals at the Gold Cup. Young midfield dynamo Brandon Aguilera of Rio Ave has also turned heads, while Westerlo's Josimer Alcocer, just 20, has two goals to his name.

That said, Costa Rica's defense has shown cracks, shipping three goals to Suriname and another to the Dominican Republic. But a shutout against Mexico suggests Keylor Navas and his back line can still raise their game when it matters.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links