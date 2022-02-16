Watch: USMNT midfielder Aaronson notches Champions League assist for RB Salzburg against Bayern Munich

United States men's national team midfielder Brenden Aaronson has notched a first-half assist for RB Salzburg in their last-16 Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

His pass to Chukwubuike Adamu helped put Salzburg ahead 1-0 in the 21st minute at the Red Bull Arena.

Aaronson has been linked to a Premier League move amid an impressive start to his European career.

Watch: USMNT midfielder Aaronson notches UCL assist

20-YEAR-OLD CHUKWUBUIKE ADAMU. 💥



Off the bench. First time finish against Bayern. And he hit the Griddy. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/3Bre7bRPmz — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2022

What a finish by Chukwubuike Adamu 😮



Just 10 minutes after coming on as a sub, he's stunned Bayern Munich...



Salzburg off to a flyer!#UCL pic.twitter.com/zEuxzmCsbG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2022

Further reading