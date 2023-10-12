How to watch the 2023 United States Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, channels & more

Everything you need to know about the United States Grand Prix

After Max Verstappen wrapped up a third successive crown, the 2023 Formula One season might be effectively over and done with for many fans. But despite delivering a pair of coronations for the Dutchman and Red Bull, there's still plenty for the rest of the field to race for over the campaign's closing stages as the sport goes stateside for the United States Grand Prix on October 22.

Having claimed his latest Drivers' Championship in the sprint race in Qatar before he stormed to yet another main event victory, Verstappen will be hoping to extend what has been a record-setting season with further success in Austin, where victory in 2021 and 2022 helped form part of the puzzle for his prior world titles.

However, the big question for fans will be how they can catch all the action unfolding across another busy weekend of racing. GOAL takes viewers through where to watch the 2023 United States Grand Prix, including channel, timings, and recommended packages for those looking to soak up the action.

Where can I watch the 2023 United States Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the 2023 United States Grand Prix through Sky Sports F1. The British satellite network broadcaster has held the nationwide rights to cover F1 since 2012 when they introduced their standalone channel for coverage. That includes the main race itself and coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods across the full weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While Sky Sports F1 is not available on linear television, the service's sports package will include the channel among varied forms, while other British services, such as Virgin Media, may also carry it for a surcharge.

To sign up for Sky Sports F1, visit the satellite provider's website and follow the set-up instructions to purchase or activate your account.

Where is the 2023 United States Grand Prix?

The 2023 United States Grand Prix takes place at the Circuit of the Americas, located in the city of Austin, Texas. The first track to be purpose-built for Formula One, its key layout decisions were overseen by promoter Tavo Hellmund and 1993 Motorcycle World Champion Kevin Schwantz, with design work by Hermann Tilke.

Holding an advantage over rival tracks across North America, which were typically built for motorcycle or stock car racing, COTA has been on the calendar since the 2012 season, with a lone absence during 2020 thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, and has served up its fair share of drama since debuting.

Hamilton found the circuit to his advantage, claiming five wins over the first six races held here, while Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, and Valtteri Bottas all took the top spot on the podium in other years before Verstappen began his dominance in the wake of the pandemic.

With the Dutchman enjoying a record-breaking season, he will be hotly tipped to take the crown once again in Texas, but will he be able to make it three on the trot here as well?

United States Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2023 United States Grand Prix runs across the whole weekend, from October 20 through October 22, with practice, qualifying, and the race spread over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Can I watch the United States Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is unavailable in the United Kingdom, meaning fans hoping to use the service would need a VPN to access it and watch the United States Grand Prix.

For more information, consider GOAL's guide to what VPN services may best suit your needs.

Can I watch the United States Grand Prix on demand?

With a Sky Sports F1 subscription, you can watch the United States Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

The Sky Go app, for mobile devices and personal tablets, will allow viewers to watch back the race in total, while those with a Sky+ subscription can also record the game and catch it retroactively.

Additionally, those with NOW TV can effectively draw upon the Sky Sports F1 coverage. However, their ability to access on-demand replay broadcasts will be limited due to the nature of the package.