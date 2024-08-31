How to watch today's Union Berlin vs St Pauli Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and St. Pauli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Union Berlin will host newly-promoted St. Pauli at Alte Forsterei as they kick off the Bundesliga weekend on Friday night.

The visitors failed to secure the top-flight comeback they had hoped for last weekend, losing 2-0 at home to Heidenheim on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Union's performance was also less than convincing as new manager Bo Svensson took on his former club Mainz in the opening match of the season, with his side only managing a 1-1 draw against the side where he enjoyed significant success in the early 2020s.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Union Berlin vs St. Pauli online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK. You can also follow live updates from the game on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Union Berlin vs St. Pauli kick-off time

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm BST Venue: Alte Foersterei

The match will be played at the Alte Foersterei in Kopenick on Friday, August 30, with kick-off at 7:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Union Berlin team news

The hosts might be missing their defensive duo Josip Juranovic and Kevin Vogt due to injuries, with Vogt sustaining a knock towards the end of last week’s match. Highly-regarded young wing-back Tom Rothe, who joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, is yet to make his debut but could be called upon if the injury crisis worsens.

In attack, with Kevin Volland sidelined by a knee injury, Jordan Siebatcheu and Benedict Hollerbach are expected to lead the front line once more. Additionally, Laszlo Benes, who made an impact as a substitute against Mainz, might be included in the starting eleven.

Union Berlin possible XI: Ronnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Diogo Leite; Trimmel, Khedira, Benes, Schafer, Gosens; Siebatcheu, Hollerbach

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rønnow, Schwolow, Stein, Klaus Defenders: Juranović, Gosens, Leite, Doekhi, Querfeld, Trimmel, Roussillon, Vogt, Jaeckel, Ogbemudia Midfielders: Puchacz, Schäfer, Bénes, Král, Tousart, Khedira, Haberer, Kemlein Forwards: Volland, Vertessen, Siebatcheu, Bedia, Prtajin, Hollerbach, Skarke, Preu

St. Pauli team news

Despite the managerial change, St Pauli have largely retained the squad that Fabian Hurzeler led to promotion. The key addition has been Morgan Guilavogui, who joined on loan from Lens and made his debut against Heidenheim on Sunday. He will compete for a starting spot with Oladapo Afolayan.

However, the visitors will be without the trio of Simon Zoller (thigh injury), Sascha Burchert (muscle issue), and Soren Ahlers (ankle injury) for their trip to the capital.

St Pauli possible XI: Vasilj; Wahl, Smith, Mets; Saliakas, Irvine, Wagner, Metcalfe, Ritzka; Eggestein, Guilavogui

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guilavogui, Saad, Eggestein, Afolayan, Zoller, Maurides, Albers Defenders: Mets, Dźwigała, Smith, Stevens, Nemeth, Wahl, Dahaba Midfielders: Irvine, Sinani, Saliakas, Metcalfe, Boukhalfa, Wagner, Ahlstrand, Banks, Treu, Ritzka Forwards: Vasilj, Voll, Burchert, Ahlers

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/12/22 1. FC Union Berlin 3-2 FC St. Pauli Club Friendly Games 02/03/22 1. FC Union Berlin 2-1 FC St. Pauli DFB Pokal 05/02/19 FC St. Pauli 1-3 1. FC Union Berlin 2. Bundesliga 26/08/18 1. FC Union Berlin 4-1 FC St. Pauli 2. Bundesliga

Useful links