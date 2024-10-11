How to watch today's Ukraine vs Georgia Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Ukraine and Georgia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Georgia will aim to keep their flawless League B Group 1 record intact and remain atop the table by overcoming last-placed Ukraine, who have yet to claim a point.

Ukraine's defensive frailties continue to be their undoing. Despite taking an early lead against Albania, they allowed two unanswered goals, resulting in a 2-1 loss. Their struggles didn’t end there, as they fell in a 3-2 thriller against Czechia in Prague, with their shaky backline again proving costly.

Meanwhile, Georgia look to capitalize on their strong start and inch closer to promotion to League A. After a commanding 4-1 victory over Czechia, they secured a gritty 1-0 win away in Albania, keeping their promotion ambitions very much alive.

How to watch Ukraine vs Georgia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Viaplay YouTube in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Ukraine vs Georgia kick-off time

Date: Friday, October 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stadion Poznan

The match will be played at the Stadion Poznan on Friday, October 11, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Ukraine team news

One of Ukraine's top scorers of all time, Serhiy Rebrov will be pleased to welcome back the nation's star forward, as Artem Dovbyk, Roma's in-form striker, returns after missing action in September.

However, Premier League standouts Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitaliy Mykolenko are both out, as are Viktor Tsygankov from Girona and Genoa midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, with the latter recently sidelined by a serious ankle injury.

Andriy Yarmolenko, Ukraine's captain with 48 goals, also picked up an injury over the weekend and will be unavailable on Friday. Additionally, midfield duo Taras Stepanenko and Volodymyr Brazhko have withdrawn from the squad.

Ukraine possible XI: Trubin; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykhaylichenko; Sudakov, Buyalskyi, Shaparenko; Zubkov, Dovbyk, Mudryk

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lunin, Trubin, Bushchan, Riznyk Defenders: Zinchenko, Mykolenko, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Talovierov, Mykhaylichenko, Konoplia, Bondar, Popov, Svatok, Tymchyk Midfielders: Mudryk, Tsygankov, Malinovskyi, Sudakov, Yarmolenko, Shaparenko, Zubkov, Brazhko, Stepanenko, Sydorchuk, Buyalskyi, Kryskiv, Pikhalyonok, Kalyuzhnyi, Kabaiev, Hutsuliak, Nazarenko Forwards: Dovbyk, Yaremchuk, Vanat

Georgia team news

Georgia has minimal roster concerns, though Saba Lobzhanidze won't make the trip to Poland.

The hosts have not only showcased impressive offensive firepower but have also proven their defensive resilience—a crucial factor in their success. While Khvicha Kvaratskhelia often steals the limelight, Liverpool-bound goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili displayed his skills by leading the Euro 2024 saves tally.

Georges Mikautadze, the forward for Georgia, has had limited playing time with his club, Lyon, this season and has yet to find the back of the net since his arrival at the French club. Nonetheless, he continues to be a vital figure in the Georgian attack, having netted five goals in his last seven appearances for the national team, which includes three goals in four matches during the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Georgia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Gvelesiani, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Chakvetadze, Kochorashvili, Kiteishvili, Lochoshvili; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mamardashvili, Gugeshashvili, Loria Defenders: Chakvetadze, Kochorashvili, Kiteishvili, Tsitaishvili, Lobjanidze, Altunashvili, Guliashvili, Nonikashvili Midfielders: Lochoshvili, Azarovi, Gocholeishvili, Kashia, Gvelesiani, Kakabadze, Goglichidze, Dvali, Kvirkvelia, Tabidze, Gadrani Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze, Davitashvili, Zivzivadze, Shengelia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 06/09/15 Ukraine 2-1 Georgia International Friendly Games 09/08/07 Georgia 1-1 Ukraine EURO Qualification 09/06/06 Ukraine 3-2 Georgia EURO Qualification 03/09/05 Georgia 1-1 Ukraine World Championship Qual. UEFA 13/10/04 Ukraine 2-0 Georgia World Championship Qual. UEFA

