How to watch today's Tottenham vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Football on TV in the UK have been the Premier League's standout entertainers and could be rediscovering their form as they prepare to face Manchester City in north London this week.

Early pressure from Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap seemed ominous for Tottenham at Portman Road on Saturday, but it proved to be a false alarm. Ange Postecoglou's side exacted revenge for their earlier shock defeat against the newly promoted outfit, cruising to a dominant 4-1 victory.

A remarkable run of scoring in 18 consecutive home games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium bodes well for the hosts. However, Manchester City’s own impressive 16-match scoring streak across all competitions was snapped in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool. The Citizens have dropped three of their last four matches on the road, with their only win in that stretch coming against League One outfit Leyton Orient.

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 3.

Tottenham vs Manchester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Man City will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 in the UK.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

For the home side, Timo Werner will undergo a fitness test, though even if cleared, the German forward was unlikely to start. Defensive injuries continue to plague Tottenham, with Radu Dragusin, Micky van de Ven, and Cristian Romero all sidelined. In attack, Dominic Solanke and Richarlison will also miss out.

Postecoglou might shuffle his starting lineup, with Pedro Porro potentially replacing Destiny Udogie at full-back. Meanwhile, James Maddison, Dane Scarlett, and Wilson Odobert could be handed starts after coming off the bench against Ipswich.

Manchester City team news

On the visitors’ side, Erling Haaland was absent from the squad during the loss to Liverpool, and it remains uncertain whether he'll be fit for Wednesday's clash. Oscar Bobb also remains a doubt as he continues his rehabilitation from a long-term injury.

Rodri, Manuel Akanji, and John Stones will be unavailable for the midweek showdown, while Ruben Dias and Mateo Kovacic could feature from the off after making substitute appearances over the weekend.

