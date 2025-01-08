How to watch today's Tottenham vs Liverpool Carabao Cup semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Tottenham and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will host Liverpool in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday.

While the Reds booked their place in the semis with a straightforward win over Southampton, Spurs were involved in a seven-goal thriller against Manchester United in December.

Arne Slot's team is in excellent form in the Premier League and will be the favourites to take home advantage.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Tottenham vs Liverpool kick-off time

Carabao Cup - EFL Cup Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Tottenham team news

Destiny Udogie recently joined Tottenham's growing list of absentees, which already includes Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, and Ben Davies, all sidelined with injuries.

The recent acquisition of Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky could offer a temporary solution as backup Fraser Forster was also unavailable due to illness last weekend.

Richarlison, Mikey Moore, and Wilson Odobert remain unavailable due to a mix of injuries and illness.

Liverpool team news

For Liverpool, Dominik Szoboszlai might return from illness, which means Joe Gomez remains their only confirmed absentee, sidelined with a hamstring injury.

They are on a 16-game unbeaten run away from home and will be confident of winning in this mid-week fixture.

