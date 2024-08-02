How to watch today's Tottenham vs Bayern Munich pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Bayern Munich and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will take on Tottenham in a pre-season friendly at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Saturday.

Bayern will kick off their pre-season preparations with the hope of giving minutes to most of their squad members. Tottenham have won their last four friendlies in a row and will be in much better shape going into the game.

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham kick-off time

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: August 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm BST Venue: Seoul World Cup Stadium

The match will be played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on SPURSPLAY in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

New boss Vincent Kompany has summoned 26 players for their trip to Asia, including new signing Joao Palhinha.

There will be no Harry Kane reunion in Seoul, as the England captain is recuperating from his time in Germany. Michael Olise, Leroy Sane, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, and Alphonso Davies are also unavailable due to injury or international duties.

Bayern predicted XI: Ulreich; Kim, Dier, Ito; Boey, Goretzka, Laimer, Guerreiro; Gnabry, Tel, Bryan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: Kim, Itō, Guerreiro, Boey, Buchmann, Mazraoui, Stanišić, Aznou Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Palhinha, Ibrahimović, Laimer, Musiala, Pavlović, Vidović, Aséko Nkili, Jensen Forwards: Gnabry, Coman, Zaragoza, Müller, Irankunda, Tel

Tottenham team news

Tottenham remain without the quartet of Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, and Micky van de Ven.

Oliver Skipp sustained a knock in the victory over Team K-League, though it appears to be minor. Richarlison, Destiny Udogie and Ashley Phillips are also unavailable for selection.

Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Spence, Dragusin, Davies, Donley; Gray, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Johnson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Gunter, Austin Defenders: Royal, Porro, Spence, Gray, Davies, Udogie, Dragusin, Phillips Midfielders: Bergvall, Bissouma, Sarr, Skipp, Abbott, Devine, Hall, Maddison Forwards: Donley, Lankshear, Moore, Scarlett, Johnson, Richarlison, Son, Solomon, Werner, Veliz, Kulusevski

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/12/19 Bayern Munich 3 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur Champions League 02/10/19 Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 7 Bayern Munich Champions League 01/08/19 Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 2 Bayern Munich Audi Cup

