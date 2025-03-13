+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Tottenham vs AZ Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Europa LeagueTottenham vs AZ AlkmaarTottenhamAZ Alkmaar

How to watch the Europa League match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham Hotspur must produce a comeback in North London on Thursday night as they look to overturn a first-leg deficit against AZ Alkmaar and keep their European dream alive.

A bizarre own goal from Lucas Bergvall was all that separated the two sides in the Netherlands last week, leaving Spurs with work to do if they are to book a quarter-final meeting with either Eintracht Frankfurt or Ajax.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 3Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Europa League match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 3.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage
The Europa League match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, March 13, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar Probable lineups

TottenhamHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestAZ
1
G. Vicario
13
D. Udogie
17
C. Romero
37
M. van de Ven
23
P. Porro
10
J. Maddison
15
L. Bergvall
14
A. Gray
7
H. Son
19
D. Solanke
22
B. Johnson
1
R. Owusu-Oduro
5
A. Penetra
18
D. Wolfe
3
W. Goes
16
S. Maikuma
8
J. Clasie
6
P. Koopmeiners
28
Z. Buurmeester
9
T. Parrott
11
I. Sadiq
21
E. Poku

4-3-3

AZAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ange Postecoglou

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Maarten Martens

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Tottenham team news

With Rodrigo Bentancur serving a suspension, Yves Bissouma is expected to hold down the midfield, though Pape Sarr is pushing for a place in the starting XI. At the back, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are set to marshal the defence in what is arguably Tottenham's most crucial fixture of the season.

There is a slight chance that Ben Davies could recover in time to make the bench, but this clash comes too soon for Richarlison. Meanwhile, Radu Dragusin and Dejan Kulusevski have been ruled out.

AZ Alkmaar team news

The visitors also have their share of selection headaches. Mayckel Lahdo picked up a foot injury in the first leg, paving the way for Denso Kasius to start on the right flank. Jayden Addai and Sven Mijnans remain sidelined, limiting AZ's options in attack.

Elsewhere, Mexx Meerdink, Ruben van Bommel, and Sem Westerveld will undergo late fitness tests before a final decision is made on their availability. However, wholesale changes are unlikely as AZ look to defend their slender advantage.

Form

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

AZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

TOT

Last 2 matches

AZ

1

Win

0

Draws

1

Win

1

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/2
Both teams scored
0/2

Standings

Useful links

