How to watch today's Torino vs Venezia Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Torino and Venezia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Torino welcome Venezia to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Friday night as Serie A action rolls on, with both sides chasing very different objectives.

Toro are looking to bounce back after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of high-flying Napoli, but there's no need to panic for Paolo Vanoli's men. That loss was just their first in five matches, and they remain perched in 10th place. The good news? They're back in Turin, where they've made their home a fortress—unbeaten in their last eight at the Olimpico and keeping two clean sheets in their last three there.

Venezia, on the other hand, are in the thick of a relegation scrap. Sitting third from bottom and two points adrift of safety, Eusebio Di Francesco's side are in desperate need of points. Their recent form offers little hope; they've only picked up one win from their last 17 away league outings and fell 2-0 at home to AC Milan last time out.

The real thorn in Venezia’s side has been their travel record—still winless on the road this season. That said, they've shown a bit more resilience lately, grinding out four consecutive away draws. A repeat performance could keep their survival hopes on life support.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Torino vs Venezia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Torino and Venezia will be available to watch and stream online live through Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Torino vs Venezia kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

The Serie A match between Torino and Venezia will be played at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Friday, May 2, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Torino team news

Torino will be missing suspended midfielder Gvidas Gineitis, while injuries continue to stack up. Borna Sosa joins the list of sidelined players, which already includes long-term casualties Perr Schuurs and Duvan Zapata.

Venezia team news

As for Venezia, defender Joel Schingtienne is a fresh doubt, and the likes of Domen Crnigoj, Michael Svoboda, Richie Sagrado, and Mikael Egill Ellertsson are all ruled out.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links