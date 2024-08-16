How to watch today's Ulm vs Bayern Munich DFB Pokal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the DFB-Pokal match between Ulm and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich will take on lower division side Ulm in the first round of the DFB Pokal at the Donaustadion on Friday.

Bayern will be desperate to deliver a much better run in the Cup tournament this season after a second-round exit last time around. They were beaten by Saarbrucken back then and the German giants will want to avoid a repeat of that embarrassment.

Ulm vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date: August 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm BST Venue: Donaustadion

The match will be played at the Donaustadion on Friday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Ulm vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Ulm team news

Ulm have already started their Bundesliga second-tier campaign, but have lost both of their opening league matches since their promotion.

Midfielder Laurin Ulrich, who was on the bench during the season opener against Kaiserslautern, is doubtful for this match due to fitness concerns.

Ulm predicted XI: Ortag, Reichert, Strompf, Rösch, Allgeier, Gaal, Chessa, Maier, Brandt, Krattenmacher, Higl.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Thiede, Seybold, Ortag Defenders: Gaal, Reichert, Geyer, Allgeier, Kölle, Stoll, Meier, Yarbrough, Kolbe, Risch, Strompf Midfielders: Ahrend, Ludwig, Keller, Brandt, Maier, Krattenmacher, Kudala, Hyryläinen, Rösch Forwards: Röser, Chessa, Telalović, Higl, Castelle

Bayern Munich team news

There's a strong possibility that last season's Bundesliga top goal scorer Harry Kane will be included in the starting lineup.

New signings João Palhinha and Olympic silver medalist Michael Olise might also get some playing time as head coach Vincent Kompany aims for a strong start.

However, Leroy Sané, Hiroki Ito, and Arijon Ibrahimović will not be available.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer, Stanišić, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro, Palhinha, Kimmich, Gnabry, Musiala, Tel, Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Pavlesic, Schmitt Defenders: De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Kimmich, Davies, Guerreiro, Boey, Buchmann, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Aznou Midfielders: Goretzka, Olise, Dier, Palhinha, Laimer, Licina, Pavlovic, Musiala, Vidovic, Aseko Nkili, Asp Jensen, Fernandez Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Muller, Irankunda, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Ulm and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April, 2000 Bayern Munich 4-0 Ulm Bundesliga November, 1999 Ulm 0-1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga

