How to watch today's Motherwell vs Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Motherwell and Kilmarnock, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Motherwell will look to solidify their position in the top half of the Scottish Premiership standings when they host Kilmarnock at Fir Park on Friday evening.

After enduring a rough patch, Motherwell have turned their fortunes around with back-to-back victories over Dundee United and St Mirren. These wins have propelled them to fourth place in the league, a commendable feat for a side many predicted to struggle in the lower half of the table this season. While they remain distant from the league's elite, the Steelmen have certainly exceeded expectations.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, showcased their fighting spirit with a hard-fought win against Hearts in their last outing. Despite this success, they carry the burden of having the second-worst goal difference in the division. Their victories are typically narrow, while their defeats tend to be more lopsided. Adding to their woes, Kilmarnock are winless in their last four away fixtures, making this clash an opportunity to turn their away form around.

Motherwell vs Kilmarnock kick-off time

Motherwell will host Kilmarnock at the Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland, with kick-off scheduled on Friday, December 20, at 7:45 pm GMT in the UK.

Team news & squads

Motherwell team news

The hosts are expected to be without Callum Slattery, Jack Vale, Paul McGinn, and Ross Callachan, all sidelined with injuries. However, the quartet is likely to return to action later this month. Manager Stuart Kettlewell, buoyed by consecutive wins for the first time since early October, may opt to stick with a largely unchanged lineup for this fixture.

Kilmarnock team news

The visitors face several selection challenges. Stuart Findlay is sidelined with an ankle injury that will likely keep him out until late January, while goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is a doubt after picking up a knock in their last match. Additionally, Robbie Deas is suspended following a red card just six minutes into Kilmarnock's 1-0 win over Hearts. In his absence, Joe Wright, Lewis Mayo, and Corrie Ndaba are expected to form the back three.

