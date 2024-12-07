How to watch today's Juventus vs Bologna Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After another frustrating stalemate last weekend, Juventus find themselves slipping further behind in the Serie A title race. The Bianconeri will aim to turn things around when they face Bologna on Saturday.

Juventus approach Saturday's showdown following a 1-1 stalemate with Lecce in their latest Serie A outing. Andrea Cambiaso opened the scoring with a deflected strike, but the Bianconeri were denied victory as they conceded an injury-time equalizer.

The Old Lady has developed a knack for sharing the spoils recently, with their last three meetings against Bologna all ending in draws. Among them was a dramatic six-goal thriller last season, where Juve staged an incredible comeback from three goals down to salvage a point.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be available to stream live online on Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs Bologna kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday, December 7, with kick-off at 5 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Injury issues have plagued Massimiliano Allegri's side, but there’s hope on the horizon. Young full-back Nicolo Savona and leading scorer Dusan Vlahovic are expected to return. Vlahovic, who has netted six goals against Bologna in his career, will be eager to break his 12-game Serie A drought at the Allianz Stadium, with his last open-play goal at home dating back to February.

However, the squad remains depleted. Back-up striker Arkadiusz Milik (knee) and the South American contingent of Juan Cabal, Bremer (both ACL), Nico Gonzalez (thigh), and Douglas Luiz (muscular) are still unavailable. There’s a possibility that Weston McKennie, who missed the Lecce trip due to a muscular issue, could return to action.

Bologna team news

For Bologna, their attack will revolve around emerging talent Santiago Castro, who has been directly involved in 10 goals this season (five goals and five assists).

Head coach Vincenzo Italiano, who rotated heavily during their midweek cup tie—where Castro was on the scoresheet again—is likely to field his strongest lineup. Key players such as Lukasz Skorupski, Dan Ndoye, and Sam Beukema are set to return.

On the flip side, Bologna’s injury list includes Nicolo Cambiaghi, Oussama El Azzouzi, and Michel Aebischer. There are also concerns surrounding Thijs Dallinga and Riccardo Orsolini, the latter having picked up a thigh strain in their recent cup match.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links