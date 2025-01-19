+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
Portman Road
team-logo
watch on sky sports
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Ipswich Town vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueIpswich vs Manchester CityManchester CityIpswich

How to watch the Premier League match between Ipswich and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Just days after securing Erling Haaland on an unprecedented new deal, Manchester City will shift focus to addressing their Premier League shortcomings as they head to face relegation-threatened Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon.

The defending champions squandered a commanding 2-0 advantage in a chaotic midweek clash, ultimately settling for a 2-2 stalemate against Brentford. Meanwhile, the Tractor Boys fell short of replicating the Bees' spirited fightback, suffering a home defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Having chalked up three consecutive victories before travelling to Brentford, who had recently suffered a shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Plymouth Argyle, City might have been excused for approaching the clash at the Gtech Community Stadium with high expectations.

However, the narrative now shifts to Liam Delap, a former City striker with aspirations of derailing the celebrations surrounding Haaland's contract renewal. Yet, the 21-year-old could do little as Ipswich fell to a defeat against Brighton earlier this week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ipswich vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports Premier LeagueWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Ipswich vs Manchester City kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Portman Road

The match will be played at Portman Road on Sunday, January 19, with kick-off at 4:30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Ipswich vs Manchester City Probable lineups

IpswichHome team crest

5-4-1

Formation

3-2-4-1

Home team crestMCI
28
C. Walton
3
L. Davis
26
D. O'Shea
6
L. Woolfenden
15
C. Burgess
18
B. Johnson
20
O. Hutchinson
12
J. Cajuste
5
S. Morsy
7
W. Burns
19
L. Delap
18
S. Ortega
25
M. Akanji
24
J. Gvardiol
6
N. Ake
8
M. Kovacic
47
P. Foden
82
R. Lewis
17
K. De Bruyne
11
J. Doku
26
Savinho
9
Erling Haaland

3-2-4-1

MCIAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Kieran McKenna

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Pep Guardiola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Ipswich team news

On the Ipswich front, Kalvin Phillips, on loan from City, is ineligible to face his parent club. Kieran McKenna is expected to bring Sam Morsy into midfield alongside Jens Cajuste as a result.

Injury concerns persist for Ipswich, with Conor Chaplin (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles), Axel Tuanzebe (thigh), and Sammie Szmodics (ankle) unavailable. However, there is a boost with Omari Hutchinson returning earlier than expected from a groin injury.

Adding firepower to their frontline, Ipswich recently secured Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa on a permanent transfer, and the 22-year-old could make his debut on Sunday.

Manchester City team news

City's defensive woes continue to make headlines, with Kyle Walker—who has expressed his desire to move abroad—absent from the draw against Brentford. His transfer saga remains unresolved, and his participation at Portman Road seems highly unlikely.

The injury list for Pep Guardiola’s side still includes key players like Rodri (ACL), Oscar Bobb (leg), and Ruben Dias (calf), while John Stones edges closer to fitness after a foot issue. However, Guardiola is expected to exercise caution with the centre-back given his history of setbacks.

Interestingly, in the FA Cup thrashing of Salford City, Guardiola deployed Matheus Nunes at right-back in place of Walker, but with a Champions League encounter against Paris Saint-Germain looming next Wednesday, squad rotation seems inevitable.

Although City are poised to bolster their ranks with the arrivals of Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov, neither is likely to complete their moves in time for this weekend's clash.

Form

IPS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

IPS

Last 5 matches

MCI

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement