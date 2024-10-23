How to watch today's Galatasaray vs Elfsborg Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Galatasaray and Elfsborg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In their third Europa League match, Turkish Super Lig frontrunners Galatasaray will welcome Swedish outfit Elfsborg to Rams Park this Wednesday.

The hosts currently sit in eighth place with four points in the Europa League group stage, while the visitors, with three points after two games, are 16th and hold a spot in the round of 16 playoffs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Elfsborg online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Galatasaray vs Elfsborg kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm BST Venue: RAMS Park

The UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray and Elfsborg will be played at RAMS Park in Turkey.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm BST on Wednesday, October 23, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

The home side will be without their regular shot-stopper Fernando Muslera, following his red card in late August during a Champions League qualifier against Young Boys for kicking an opponent.

Meanwhile, left-back Ismail Jakobs had to leave the pitch due to injury in Saturday's clash against Antalyaspor, likely paving the way for Berkan Kutlu to step into the starting lineup.

Gunay Guvenc is expected to take charge in goal, with Davinson Sanchez and Abdulkerim Bardakci forming the central defensive partnership.

Up front, Dries Mertens could slot into an attacking midfield role, playing just behind Victor Osimhen, who may replace Mauro Icardi as the leading striker.

Galatasaray possible XI: Guvenc; Ayhan, Sanchez, Bardakci, Kutlu; Torreira, Sara; Yilmaz, Mertens, Akgun; Osimhen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Güvenç, Şen, Ordu, Balaban Defenders: Bardakcı, Nelsson, Dubois, Jelert, Bülbül, Yeşilyurt, Baltacı Midfielders: Ziyech, Mertens, Aktürkoğlu, Torreira, Oliveira, Demirbay, Kutlu, Cicâldău, Aydın, Akman, Antalyalı, Gürpüz, Nas Forwards: Icardi, Zaha, Batshuayi, Yılmaz, Demir, Akgün, Dervişoğlu, Aydın

Elfsborg team news

Heading into Wednesday's match, the visitors have no injury concerns and are likely to field a similar lineup to the one that started against Roma.

Isak Pettersson is expected to continue in between the sticks, with a defensive trio of Buhari Ibrahim, Gustav Henriksson, and Terry Yegbe likely forming the backline.

In the middle of the park, Besfort Zeneli could slot into the holding role in a three-man setup, while forward Michael Baidoo might join Arber Zeneli in a strike partnership up top.

Elfsborg possible XI: Pettersson; Hedlund, Ibrahim, Henriksson, Yegbe, Hult; Ouma, B Zeneli, Qasem; A Zeneli, Baidoo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pettersson, Bundgaard, Uppenberg Defenders: Kaib, Yegbe, Hult, Ibrahim, Larsson, Holmén, Henriksson, Rapp, Richtner Midfielders: Zeneli, Baidoo, Qasem, Baldursson, Ouma, Aron Guðmundsson, Zeneli, Jakob Thomasen, Andrén Forwards: Abdullai, Hedlund, Frick, Holten

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first clash between these two sides in all competitions.

Useful links