How to watch today's TNS vs Djurgarden Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TNS will take on Djurgarden in the Europa Conference League at the The Croud Meadow on Thursday.
Both teams have managed one win from their first three games. Interestingly, they have both won three games in their last five games. The hosts are 24th whereas the visitors are 16th in the standings, and they will be desperate to win and climb up the standings.
The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
TNS vs Djurgaarden kick-off time
The match will be played at the Croud Meadow on Thursday, with kick-off at 5.45pm GMT for fans in the UK.
Team news & squads
TNS team news
TNS have no fresh injury concerns in their camp ahead of their European fixture on Thursday.
They were 0-2 down at half-time in their most recent outing, but came back to win it 3-2. They will hope to draw confidence from that performance.
Djurgaarden team news
Turkish forward Deniz Hümmet poses the main attacking threat, having netted 14 league goals in 2024.
Young Norwegian talent Tobias Gulliksen, who is highly regarded, found the back of the net in the victory against Panathinaikos three weeks ago and will be hoping to get on the scoresheet once again.