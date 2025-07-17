How to watch today's Sweden Women vs England Women Euro 2025 quarter-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's EURO match between Sweden and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Lionesses are gearing up for a heavyweight clash with Sweden in the Euro 2025 quarter-finals as they look to keep their title defence alive.

After a nervy start that saw them fall to France in their opening Group D fixture, Sarina Wiegman's squad have quickly rediscovered their ruthless edge. A clinical 4-0 win over the Netherlands was followed by a 6-1 demolition of Wales on Sunday, sending a clear message to the rest of the field.

Despite those back-to-back romps, England finished second in their group. But that may prove a blessing in disguise. They’ve landed on the less treacherous side of the bracket, avoiding early meetings with heavyweights like Spain and Germany.

Next up is a familiar foe in Sweden, the same side England dismantled 4-0 in the Euro 2022 semi-finals en route to lifting the trophy.

If they can repeat that feat, a semi-final awaits against either Norway or Italy, neither of whom sit inside FIFA's top 12 rankings.

But the Swedes arrive in red-hot form. They cruised through Group C with a perfect nine points, capped by a stunning 4-1 victory over Germany, a result that's turned heads across the tournament.

England may be favourites on paper, having scored 10 goals and conceded just one in their last two outings, but this tie has all the makings of a blockbuster.

How to watch Sweden vs England online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Euro match between Sweden and Italy will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Sweden vs England kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between Sweden and England will be played at the Letzigrund Stadion in Zurich, Switzerland

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sweden team news

Sweden's main attacking threats come in the form of Lina Hurtig and Stina Blackstenius, who have each found the net twice in the tournament and will be ones to watch for England’s backline.

England team news

England head into this Euro 2025 quarter-final with a clean bill of health.

Lauren James continues to be the creative heartbeat of the side, capable of producing moments of brilliance when it matters most. Meanwhile, Ella Toone has quietly put up impressive numbers, leading the team with two goals and two assists, making her a real difference-maker in front of goal.

