Carabao Cup
team-logoSwansea
Swansea.com Stadium
team-logoManchester City
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Swansea vs Manchester City Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Swansea and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will be out to steer clear of an EFL Cup upset when they travel to face Swansea Cityin the fourth round of the competition on Wednesday night. 

Pep Guardiola's men are eager to bounce back after a narrow 1-0 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa, while the hosts will look to build on their momentum following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Norwich City in Championship action.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Swansea vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Swansea vs Manchester City kick-off time

crest
Carabao Cup - EFL Cup
Swansea.com Stadium

The Carabao Cup match between Swansea and Manchester City will be played at the Swansea.com Stadium in Plasmarl, Wales.

It will kick off at 8:45 pm BST on Wednesday, October 29, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Swansea vs Manchester City lineups

SwanseaHome team crest

5-4-1

Formation

4-1-4-1

Home team crestMCI
1
A. Fisher
2
J. Key
26
K. Casey
15
C. Burgess
16
I. Samuels-Smith
14
J. Tymon
7
M. Widell
17
G. Franco
30
E. Galbraith
27
Z. Inoussa
33
A. Idah
1
J. Trafford
6
N. Ake
82
R. Lewis
21
R. Ait Nouri
45
A. Khusanov
11
J. Doku
63
D. Mukasa
14
N. Gonzalez
52
O. Bobb
10
R. Cherki
7
O. Marmoush

4-1-4-1

MCIAway team crest

SWA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Sheehan

MCI
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Guardiola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Swansea team news

The Swans will once again be without Ricardo Santos, who remains sidelined with a knee injury, but otherwise, Luke Williams' squad is looking strong heading into this contest. Malick Yalcouye, who served a suspension during the weekend win over Norwich, is expected to return to the attack, giving Swansea an added spark going forward.

The manager is likely to freshen up his lineup from Saturday's outing, with Adam Idah pushing for a start up top, while Benson Manuel Hedilazio and Ishe Samuels-Smith are both tipped to feature from the opening whistle.

Manchester City team news

For Manchester City, the focus will be on the fitness of Erling Haaland, who took a heavy knock after colliding with the post in the closing stages against Villa. Even if passed fit, the Norwegian striker is unlikely to start, as Guardiola will want to manage his workload carefully.

There are also concerns surrounding Rodri, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Rayan Ait-Nouri, with late calls expected on all three. A number of changes are on the cards for City’s midweek lineup, with backup goalkeeper James Trafford set to start between the sticks. Meanwhile, Nico Gonzalez, Jeremy Doku, Nico O’Reilly, Omar Marmoush, Nathan Ake, Rico Lewis, and Mateo Kovacic are all expected to be handed opportunities from the first whistle as the Premier League giants look to reassert their dominance and secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Form

SWA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

SWA

Last 5 matches

MCI

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

4

Goals scored

17
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

