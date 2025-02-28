How to watch today's Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Stuttgart will take on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga at the MHPArena on Friday.

Bayern have only lost one game this season in the league and are leading the standings, with a seven-point lead over defending champions Bayer Leverkusen.

With only one win in their last five outings, seventh-placed Stuttgart have struggled to deliver in recent weeks. It will be tough for them to beat the league leaders.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

The match will be played at the MHPArena on Friday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

VfB Stuttgart team news

Stuttgart will head into the game against league leaders Bayern with a fully fit squad. They have no fresh injury concerns in the camp.

Bayern Munich team news

Joshua Kimmich has emerged as the latest doubt in the Bayern camp. The defender is expected to miss the clash against Stuttgart.

Harry Kane remains the go-to player for goals. The English striker has scored 21 goals so far, six more than the next-best goal scorer in the charts.

