How to watch UFC on ABC: Whittaker vs De Ridder, fight card, streaming links & more

We head to the Middle East for the latest enthralling UFC action

The UFC bandwagon rolls back into the United Arab Emirates this weekend for the first time since UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway last October. Robert Whittaker was in the co-main event on that occasion, but this time the Aussie takes centre stage at the Etihad Arena, when he clashes with Reinier de Ridder in an intriguing middleweight bout.

Whittaker, who was crowned UFC middleweight champion back in 2017, will have painful memories of the last time he stepped into the Octagon in Abu Dhabi. He was forced to tap out in the opening round of his UFC 308 match-up with the unbeaten and classy Khamzat Chimaev. ‘The Reaper’ had been holding a 100% record in the Arabian country prior to that loss, following back-to-back successes against Darren Till & Jared Cannonier in 2020. Whittaker will be hoping to rediscover some of that winning form this Saturday night (July 26), when he takes on a surging Reinier de Ridder.

Robert Whittaker’s opponent was also in action in Abu Dhabi last year. However, the Dutchman will have a happier time recalling his time spent in the Middle East. He pulled off a devastating first round stoppage victory against Magomedmurad Khasaev at ‘UAE Warriors 51’ in the summer of 2024. That triumph was the start of a 4-fight win streak for De Ridder, as he rattled off further stoppage successes since joining the UFC, against Gerald Meerschaert, Kevin Holland and Bo Nickal between November last year and May.

Elsewhere on the card, the previously scheduled Movsar Evloev vs Aaron Pico bout is now cancelled, due to Evloev picking up an injury. The new co-main event features the former UFC bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, who goes head-to-head with Marcus McGhee. Yan is still rebuilding after losing three on the bounce in 2022 & 2023. Wins last year against Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo helped steady the ship though. McGhee heads to Abu Dhabi in confident mood following six straight successes and he’ll be hoping to give a positive performance in his first ever fight outside the United States.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need to know ahead of UFC on ABC: Whittaker vs De Ridder, including the full card details and how you can watch or stream all the action live.

When is UFC on ABC: Whittaker vs De Ridder?

Date Saturday, July 26 Location Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Prelims start time The ESPN show starts at 12pm ET (5pm BST on TNT Sports) Main event walks 5pm ET (10pm BST)



The Etihad Arena is an 18,000-capacity indoor arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, located on the Yas Bay Waterfront district of Yas Island. It opened in January 2021, with its first event being UFC on ABC: Holloway vs Kattar. The arena held its second UFC event days later, hosting UFC on ESPN: Chiesa vs Magny. It was known as 'Fight Island' during this COVID pandemic period, as these MMA events were being held on Yas Island behind closed doors in a bubble arrangement.

Although numerous MMA events have been staged at the Etihad Arena, other sports have been played at the venue, including boxing (Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez, 2022), basketball (NBA preseason games & Euroleague Finals) and swimming (2021 World Championships).

How to watch UFC on ABC: Whittaker vs De Ridder in the US

In the United States, UFC on ABC: Whittaker vs De Ridder will be broadcasted live on ABC, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. An ESPN+ subscription costs $11.99 a month (or $119.99 a year).

How to watch UFC on ABC: Whittaker vs De Ridder in the UK

UFC on ABC: Whittaker vs De Ridder coverage will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms.

UFC on ABC: Whittaker vs De Ridder Fight Card

Main Card

Weight class Fight Middleweight Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder Bantamweight Petr Yan vs Marcus McGhee Middleweight Sharabutdin Magomedov vs Marc-Andre Barriault Flyweight Asu Almabayev vs Jose Ochoa Light Heavyweight Nikita Krylov vs Bogdan Guskov

Robert Whittaker MMA Stats

Age: 34

34 Height: 1.83 m

1.83 m Reach: 1.87 m

1.87 m Total fights: 35

35 Record: 27-8-0

Reinier de Ridder MMA stats