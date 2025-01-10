How to watch UFC Vegas 101: Ribas vs Dern 2, timings, fight card & more info

We kick off the new year with a sensational UFC card from the entertainment capital of the world

The 2025 UFC schedule bursts into life on Saturday, January 11, as the spotlight falls on two of the promotion’s leading ladies, and there’s extra spice as it’s an intriguing rematch. UFC Vegas 101: Dern vs Ribas 2 is being held at the MMA mecca that is the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and pits the current 6th and 8th-ranked ladies in the women’s strawweight division against each other.

Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas were originally scheduled to compete on December’s UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley card, but the bout was moved so it could be a headline feature in its own right. As the main event, it’s now a scheduled 5-round bout, giving both women the chance to further showcase their endurance and versatility.

It’s been a long wait for fight fans who have wanted to see the pair get it on again, as the duo previously met at UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs Waterson, way back in October 2019. Ribas won the bout by unanimous decision and in doing so, handed Dern her first loss of her professional career. Since that initial contest, both ladies have had indifferent runs of form. Ribas has amassed a 5-4 record over the past five years, switching between strawweight and flyweight divisions. Though three defeats for the Brazilian in her last five starts, including last time out vs Rose Namajunas in March 2024, will be a boost for Mackenzie Dern. Despite racking up four wins on the spin following the loss against Ribas, Arizona-born Dern has had her own fair share of good and bad form since 2019. Like Ribas, Dern has lost three of her last five bouts, however she does come into this rematch with a win under her belt, following a decision win against Loopy Godinez in August.

Worryingly for Mackenzie Dern, she could not land a single takedown on Ribas during their 2019 match-up, and getting to the mat is always vital for the American. However, their first encounter was a 3-rounder, and as this clash may go two rounds further, there’s a chance that Dern might get more opportunity to work her mat magic and secure a submission. A key factor is whether she can stand firm against an aggressive Amanda Ribas, who has a high striking output. The Brazilian mixes up her offense impressively too, using both punches and kicks to the head and legs.

So, how can you watch all the action unfold from Las Vegas, and when does it take place? GOAL brings you all the details, including when and where to watch and who else is fighting on the card.

When is UFC Vegas 101: Amanda Ribas vs Mackenzie Dern 2?

Date Saturday, January 11 Location UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Time The ESPN+ show starts at 7 pm ET (12 am Sunday GMT) Main event ring walks (approx) 12 pm ET (5 am Sunday GMT)

The UFC Apex is a live events and production center in Enterprise, Nevada. The venue hosts events held by the UFC and WWE. The facility's location was chosen partly due to its proximity to the UFC Performance Institute, which serves as the UFC's headquarters and is located across the street. The Apex was opened in June 2019 and proved an important venue during the COVID-19 pandemic, with all US-based UFC events being held there behind closed doors for a substantial period. Numerous regular UFC Fight Night and UFC on ESPN events have been held at the venue over the past 4 years.

How to watch UFC Vegas 101: Ribas vs Dern 2 in the US

In the United States, Amanda Ribas vs Mackenzie Dern, plus other main card bouts and prelims, will be broadcast on ESPN+, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. One month of ESPN+ is $10.99 (1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $14.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu no ads) of ESPN+ is $24.99), and 1 year costs $109.99.

How to watch UFC Vegas 101: Ribas vs Dern 2 in the UK

UFC Fight Night: Amanda Ribas vs Mackenzie Dern will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT, and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports, Eurosport, and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Eurosport.

Watch UFC Vegas 101: Ribas vs Dern 2 from anywhere with a VPN

If UFC Vegas 101: Dern vs Ribas 2 isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're traveling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favorite streaming services from anywhere.

UFC Vegas 101:Ribas vs Dern 2 Card

Weight class Fight Women's Strawweight Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas Middleweight Cesar Almeida vs Abdul Razak Alhassan Middleweight Chris Curtis vs Roman Kopylov Middleweight Marco Tulio vs Ihor Potieria Lightweight Thiago Moises vs Trey Ogden Light heavyweight Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs Bruno Lopes

