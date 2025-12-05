How to watch UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2, fight card, streaming links & more

There’s been some momentous Octagon rematches throughout the course of 2025, and it seems fitting that the last big event of the calendar year also pits two former fighting foes against each other. Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan first locked horns back in March 2023 in Las Vegas, and the pair return to Sin City to renew their rivalry this weekend, where they headline UFC 323, the last numbered event of 2025.

When Dvalishvili and Yan met two and a half years ago, the Georgian star dominated, claiming a stress-free unanimous decision victory. While that success moved Dvalishvili up the bantamweight rankings, he wouldn’t get his hands on the belt until he beat Sean O'Malley in September 2024.

‘The Machine’ hasn’t looked back since. As well as being a remarkable year for the sport of MMA in general, it’s also been a sensational 2025 for Dvalishvili. If he sees off Yan for a second time, not only will he extend his winning streak to 15 bouts, but he will also become the first UFC champion in history to defend a title four times in the same calendar year.

While Dvalishvili has remained very active over the past twelve months, we’ve only seen the former bantamweight king, Petr Yan, enter the ring once during 2025. In March, in the UAE, he sealed a points win over Marcus McGhee. The Dvalishvili defeat was a third consecutive loss for Yan, coming off the back of setbacks against Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley in 2022. However, ‘No Mercy’ took a year out to regroup following those three L’s and made it three wins on the spin with the McGhee triumph.

Getty Images

Merab Dvalishvili’s bantamweight belt isn’t the only one on the line at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise. In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja, who has sat pretty on the flyweight throne since July 2023, defends his title for a fifth time against Joshua Van.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need to know ahead of UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan, including the full card details and how you can watch or stream all the action live.

When is UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2?

Getty Images

Date Saturday, December 6 Location T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, United States Prelims start time The ESPN show starts at 6 pm ET / 11 am GMT on TNT Sports Main event walks 11 pm ET / 4 am GMT (Sunday)



The T-Mobile Arena is a multi-purpose indoor venue in Paradise, Nevada. Opened in 2016, it is the home arena of ice hockey outfit, the Vegas Golden Knights of NHL fame and is situated on the Las Vegas Strip. It's hosted various sports and entertainment events over recent years, including MMA, boxing, and wrestling. The UFC signed a long-term tenancy agreement back in 2017, under which it agreed to host multiple events each and every year at the arena.

This will be the fifth time the UFC has visited the T-Mobile Arena during 2025, having already been there for the following events:

UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 (Oct 4)

UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira (Jun 28)

UFC on ESPN: Machado Garry vs Prates (Apr 26)

UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev (Mar 8)

🇺🇸 How to watch UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 in the US

In the United States, UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 will be broadcast live on ESPN PPV, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber to buy a PPV card. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. The whole event costs $79.99.

Non-PPV UFC events are regularly screened live on ESPN+. In a significant boost for sports streaming enthusiasts, Fubo has announced that subscribers to any of its English-language base plans, including Pro and Elite, as well as legacy plans that include ESPN’s linear channel, now have seamless access to ESPN+ content. This exciting development allows Fubo customers to dive into a broader range of sports programming, enhancing the value of their subscriptions. By logging into the ESPN app or ESPN+’s website using their Fubo credentials, subscribers can now stream exclusive ESPN+ content, including live events, original programming, and on-demand shows, alongside Fubo’s already robust lineup of sports channels.

Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans include the base 'Pro' package (around $85/month), the higher-tier 'Elite' (around $95/month), and there's also a 'Latino' package, which offers sports and entertainment channels in Spanish. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers for all of its plans.

This will be the UFC's last pay-per-view (PPV) event before its new media deal with Paramount Skydance takes effect in 2026, as the numbered events will instead be available to stream at no additional cost on Paramount+ in the U.S. starting next year.

🇬🇧 How to watch UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 in the UK

UFC 323 will be exclusively live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £30.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports and Discovery+.

How to watch UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 from anywhere with a VPN

If UFC 323 isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Last-minute UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 tickets

If you are lucky enough to be in Vegas or are planning to attend UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2, tickets are available here:

UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 Fight Card

Main Card

Weight class Fight Bantamweight (title) Merab Dvalishvili vs Petr Yan Flyweight (title) Alexandre Pantoja vs Joshua Van Flyweight Brandon Moreno vs Tatsuro Taira Bantamweight Henry Cejudo vs Payton Talbott Light Heavyweight Jan Błachowicz vs Bogdan Guskov

Merab Dvalishvili MMA stats

Age: 34

34 Height: 5'6" (168cm)

5'6" (168cm) Reach: 68.0" (173cm)

68.0" (173cm) Total fights: 25

25 Record: 21-4-0

Petr Yan MMA stats