How to watch UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, start times, streaming links & more

All MMA eyes will be focused on the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, October 26, as Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria clash for the featherweight crown, the feature bout at UFC 308. Dana White and his UFC bandwagon are back in the Middle East for the first time since the ‘UFC on ABC: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov’ card held in early August.

The Georgian cage star, Ilia Topuria, who fights out of Spain, hence his moniker of ‘El Matador’, is defending the featherweight crown for the first time since famously bringing an end to Alexander Volkanovski's five-year reign as the 145-lb king at UFC 298 in February. It was Topuria’s 15th straight success since he debuted on the MMA scene at ‘Mix Fight Events 17’ in 2015, and he looks to continue his rise to stardom by claiming the scalp of UFC legend Max Holloway.

We last saw Max Holloway in action, knocking out Justin Gaethje in devastating fashion during the dying embers of their lightweight clash at UFC 300 in Vegas in April. It was a third victory in a row for the 'Blessed’ one, who triumphed against both the Korean Zombie (Jung Chan-sung) and Arnold Allen in 2023. It’s Holloway’s best run of form since he went on a 13-fight winning streak between 2014-2018, and he’ll rubber-stamp his legacy as one of UFC’s all-time greats if he can reign supreme as featherweight champ again seven years after capturing the belt for the first time.

Supporting on the main card, another unbeaten rising UFC star, Khamzat Chimaev, takes on the former middleweight champ, Robert Whittaker. The Russian-born Chimaev fights out of the United Arab Emirates and can expect plenty of vocal support from the MMA masses inside the Etihad Arena as he looks to stretch his record to 14-0.

Let GOAL help take you through all the info you need ahead of UFC 308, including how to watch or stream Topuria vs Holloway live, as well as all the other thrilling encounters on the Abu Dhabi card.

When is UFC 308?

UFC 308 will take place on Saturday, October 26, at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena in the United Arab Emirates. The prelims are set to commence at 3:30 pm BST. The pay-per-view main card portion will start at 7 pm BST. The octagon walks for the main event, Topuria vs Holloway, are expected to take place at approximately 9:30 pm BST.

Date Saturday, October 26 Location Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi Start time 3:30 pm BST Main event walks (approx) 9:30 pm BST

How to watch UFC 308 in the UK

The UFC 308 prelims will be broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass, TNT Sports 1 and discovery+ in the UK. The main card will be available to watch and stream live on TNT Sports Box Office for a fee of £19.99. You do not need to be a TNT Sports subscriber to purchase the event.

TNT Sports Box Office events are available to purchase and watch in the discovery+ app, on smart TV’s, computer or mobile devices. Viewers wanting to watch the fight should go to https://www.discoveryplus.com/gb/ppv-purchases, follow instructions to subscribe, and then purchase the event.

Sky Sports users can purchase the event on channel 490 via their remote control or via https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports. Customers in the Republic of Ireland can purchase TNT Sports Box Office via Sky for €29.99 at https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports.

UFC 308 Fight Card

Weight class Fight Featherweight title Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway Middleweight Robert Whittaker vs Khamza Chimaev Featherweight Lerone Murphy vs Dan Ige Light-heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev vs Aleksandr Rakic Middleweight Sharabutdin Magomedov vs Armen Petrosyan

