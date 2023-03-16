Watch and live stream UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 on UK & U.S. TV

The trilogy bout between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman headlines the event - here's how you can watch

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the UK with Leon Edwards set to defend his welterweight title for the first time. Edwards, 31, won the belt back in August 2022 after defeating Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 thanks to a fifth-round knockout.

UFC 268 will take place at The O2 in London, the first UFC event at The O2 since the Fight Night headlined by Blaydes vs Aspinall in July 2022.

Elsewhere on the main card, former Interim Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje fights for the first time since his defeat to Charles Oliveira at UFC 274 in May 2022. His opponent Rafael Fiziev comes into the bout off the back of a six fight win streak.

Event: UFC 286 Date: March 18, 2023 Prelims start time: 7pm GMT / 3pm ET Main card start time: 9pm GMT / 5pm ET TV & stream: ESPN+ / BT Sport

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman US live stream, TV channel, start time

Early Preliminaries for UFC 286 will start at 1pm ET and 10am PT in the States.

Prelims get underway from 3pm ET and 12pm PT.

Main card for the event starts at 5pm ET and 2pm PT.

Early Preliminaries and Prelims are available on ESPN and ESPN+. The Main Card will be available exclusively on ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman UK live stream, TV channel, start time

Early Preliminaries for UFC 286 will start at 7pm in the UK and will be available on UFC Fight Pass.

Proceedings will then switch over to BT Sport Box Office for the main card at 9pm. Customers can buy the fight for £19.95.

A live stream for the event can be found on the BT Sport Box Office website.

UFC 286 Early Preliminary Card

As well as the channels listed below, the Early Preliminary Card of UFC 286 is also available through the UFC Fight Pass.

Weight Class Fight US / UK TV Channel Women's Flyweight Juliana Miller vs Veronica Macedo ESPN+ / BT Sport 1 Lightweight Jai Herbert vs L'udovit Klein ESPN+ / BT Sport 1 Women's Flyweight Joanne Wood vs Luana Carolina ESPN+ / BT Sport 1 Flyweight Malcolm Gordon vs Jake Hadley ESPN+ / BT Sport 1 Middleweight Christian Leroy Duncan vs Gabriel Santos ESPN+ / BT Sport 1 Featherweight Lerone Murphy vs Gabriel Santos ESPN+ / BT Sport 1

UFC 286 Preliminary Card

The UFA 286 preliminary card features a flyweight fight, featherweight contest and two lightweight bouts.

Weight Class Fight US / UK TV Channel Flyweight Mohammed Mokaev vs Jafel Filho ESPN+ / BT Sport 1 Lightweight Chris Duncan vs Omar Morales ESPN+ / BT Sport 1 Lightweight Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmoz ESPN+ / BT Sport 1 Featherweight Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani ESPN+ / BT Sport 1

UFC 286 Main Card

Weight Class Fight US / UK TV Channel Middleweight Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dollidze ESPN+ / BT Sport Box Office Women's Flyweight Jennifer Maia vs Casey O'Neill ESPN+ / BT Sport Box Office Welterweight Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena ESPN+ / BT Sport Box Office Lightweight Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev ESPN+ / BT Sport Box Office Welterweight Leon Edwards (c) vs Kamaru Usman ESPN+ / BT Sport Box Office

The main event is, of course Leon Edwards against Kamaru Usman, with the Nigerian out to reclaim the title he lost against the Englishman last August. It is the trilogy fight between the pair, with the fighters enjoying one win each.

Leading up to that fight, Justin Gaethje faces off against Azerbaijan's Rafael Fiziev, with Gaethje coming off the back of a loss to Charles Oliveira, while Fiziev beat Rafael dos Anjos last time out. Conor McGregor's long-time team-mate Gunnar Nelson is on the main card too as he fights Bryan Barbarena - a man who, interestingly, lost to Dos Anjos in his last fight.