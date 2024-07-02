How to watch the Open Championship golf 2024: TV times, schedule & streaming links

Here's all you need to know about the last major of the year, live from Royal Troon

The year's final golf major arrives this July, as the PGA Tour and D.P. World Tour prepare to descend upon the Scottish West Coast for the 152nd edition of The Open Championship, with more than just prestige at stake for plenty of contenders.

Returning to Royal Troon for the 10th time in its history, and the first since 2016, the event is set to bring together the best players in the world from across both dominant fields and several of the stars from the breakaway LIV Tour.

Amid continued questions over qualification for the FedEx Cup Playoffs and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and discussions over next year’s Ryder Cup teams, there’s more at stake than just the Claret Jug.

However, for several golfers at the top of the pile, that will be the ultimate prize, with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele leading the American field and searching for success on the back of their own major successes this year.

Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, will be chasing a second win in the event after he famously took a two-stroke win at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in 2014, while incumbent victor Brian Harman will look to spark a surprise again after he triumphed on Merseyside a year ago too.

It’s all shaping up to be another terrific tournament, so when does it take place? Where will it unfold? How can you catch all the action? GOAL brings you our guide to watching the 2024 Open Championship.

When is The Open Golf Championship 2024?

The 2024 U.S. Open Championship will be held between Thursday, July 18 and Sunday, July 21, as the fourth major of the season after the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open Championship.

It marks the final major of the year and effectively represents golfers' final chance to secure top-tier silverware before the concluding FedEx Cup Playoffs, which include the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the BMW Championship, and the Tour Championship.

The Open Championship was traditionally held as the third major of the year but has since become the fourth and final following the decision in 2016 to move the PGA Championship from August to May permanently. It is typically held around the weekend of the third Friday in July.

Where will The Open Championship 2024 be played?

The Open Championship will be played at Royal Troon Golf Club in 2024 in the seaport town of Troon, Ayrshire, on Scotland’s West Coast. The location, long a staple of the event’s rotating courses, currently boasts 45 holes in total but will see players on its iconic Old Course throughout the weekend.

This marks the 10th occasion The Open Championship has been held at the Royal Troon, where it was last visited in 2016. Among courses, it will move joint-seventh on the all-time host list alongside Royal Birkdale.

The most common course for The Open Championship is St Andrews, which has hosted the event on 30 separate occasions, including for its 150th-anniversary edition in 2022.

What channel will show The Open Championship 2024 in the UK?

The 2024 U.S. Open Championship will be shown on television through Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf and streamed through Sky Go.

Subscriptions to Sky can vary, but you can add Sky Sports to your package for £22.00 per month, with Sky Go free of charge.

2024 The Open Championship schedule

Who has the most titles at The Open Championship?

The Open Championship title has been won a record six times by one golfer - Jersey professional Harry Vardon, who claimed victory on half-a-dozen occasions between 1896 and 1914.

Several other players have won The Open Championship on five or four occasions, including Scotsmen James Braid, Old Tom Morris, Young Tom Morris and Willie Park Sr., John Henry Taylor, and Walter Hagen.

However, only two men have won it five times in the post-WWII era, with Australian Peter Thomson and American Tom Watson enjoying plenty of success. South African Bobby Locke also claimed five victories in the same era.

Recent The Open Golf Championship winners

Year Winner Site 2024 TBD Pinehurst Resort & C.C. 2023 Brian Harman Royal Liverpool 2022 Cameron Smith St Andrews 2021 Collin Morikawa Royal St George’s 2020 N/A N/A 2019 Shane Lowry Royal Portrush 2018 Francesco Molinari Carnoustie 2017 Jordan Spieth Royal Birkdale 2016 Henrik Stenson Royal Troon 2015 Zach Johnson St Andrews 2014 Rory McIlroy Royal Liverpool

FAQs

When has Royal Troon hosted The Open Championship before?

Royal Troon has previously hosted The Open Championship on ten occasions, first in 1923 and most recently in 2016.

Sweden’s Henrik Stenson claimed victory on the event’s last visit to Troon, beating 2013 victor Phil Mickelson by three strokes to lift the Claret Jug.

Who won last year's Open Championship?

Brian Harman won the 2023 edition of The Open Championship, finishing 13-under par to record a sensational result for his first career major and third PGA Tour win, a first since 2017.

Harman swept the field and claimed a six-stroke victory over Jason Day, Tom Kim, Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka, the largest such gap since Shane Lowry’s success in 2019.

How many times has Tiger Woods won The Open Championship?

Tiger Woods has won the Open Championship three times, taking the crown in 2000, 2005 and 2006. Among majors, the event holds his joint-lowest tally with the U.S. Open Championship, where he also has three victories.

Two of his victories came at St Andrews, including a five-stroke win over home hero Colin Montgomerie in 2005, while the last came at Royal Liverpool when he saw off Chris DiMarco by two strokes to triumph.