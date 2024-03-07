How to watch the 2024 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, channels & more

Here’s all the information you’ll need to know about how to catch all the action from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit

With week one down, the 2024 Formula One season turns its attention to round two, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix next on the agenda for teams and racers as they continue their Middle East swing.

Following an action-packed start to the year that has set the table nicely for another campaign, all eyes are on what the frontrunners and upstarts might deliver when they take to the asphalt under the bright lights.

One of the season’s notable night races, the event has seen three different winners in as many races since its 2021 inception, with Red Bull man Sergio Perez the most recent victor at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Teammate and rival Max Verstappen will nevertheless head into this sophomore race as the heavy favourite, as he sets his sights on becoming the first double winner of the event, but Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso, and Lewis Hamilton won’t want to be discounted either.

It’s shaping up to be another classic in the desert, so how can you ensure you see every minute of action on the track? Below, GOAL guides you through where to watch the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and the race itself.

Where is the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place on Saturday, March 9th, at its usual venue of Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the home of the event since it debuted during the 2021 campaign.

Located in the Red Sea port city and commercial centre of Jeddah, the track may be among the newest on the F1 circuit. Still, it offers its share of challenges to drivers and is the third-longest on the calendar after the Belgium Grand Prix and the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Where can I watch the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix through Sky Sports F1. That includes the main race itself and additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods across the full weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Thursday through Saturday.

While Sky Sports F1 is not available on linear television, the service’s sports package will include the channel in various forms, and other British services, such as Virgin Media, may also carry it for a surcharge.

To sign up for Sky Sports F1, visit the satellite provider’s website and follow the set-up instructions to purchase or activate your account. Prices typically start from £20.00 per month, on top of a regular Sky subscription cost too.

2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix runs over the full weekend, from Thursday, March 7th, through Saturday, March 9th. Practice, qualifying, and the race itself are spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time (GMT) Watch March 7th Practice 1 13:30 Sky Sports F1 March 7th Practice 2 17:00 Sky Sports F1 March 8th Practice 3 13:30 Sky Sports F1 March 8th Qualifying 17:00 Sky Sports F1 March 9th Grand Prix 17:00 Sky Sports F1

Can I watch the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to the countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is not available in the United Kingdom, meaning fans hoping to use it would need a VPN to access it and watch the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on demand?

If you have a Sky Sports F1 subscription, you can watch back the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel’s digital and online options.

The Sky Go app, for mobile devices and personal tablets, will allow viewers to watch the race in full, while those with a Sky+ subscription will also be able to record the game and catch it retroactively.

Additionally, those with NOW TV will be able to effectively draw upon the Sky Sports F1 coverage, too, though their ability to access on-demand replay broadcasts will be limited due to the nature of the package.

FAQs

When was the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix first held?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was first held in 2021. It has featured in every Formula One World Championship season since then.

Originally the penultimate race of the year in its debut campaign, it has since cemented its berth as the second event on the calendar, following the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Who are the frontrunners for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Following two dominant seasons and three world titles, reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen is the early frontrunner for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman and Red Bull are at the head of the pack for success this year, though teammate Sergio Perez, McLaren’s Fernando Alonso, and Ferrari star Charles Leclerc - not to mention seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton - all remain in the mix.

What race follows the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is the Australian Grand Prix, which is set to be held at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne. Max Verstappen will be the defending victor after his win at the 2023 edition.