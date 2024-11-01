How to watch Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster: Date, time, fight card & more info

All you need to know ahead of one of this year’s most highly-anticipated boxing rematches taking place this weekend

Two recent ring foes go head-to-head once again Stateside in the early hours of Sunday, November 3 (UK time). America’s O'Shaquie Foster will be out to prove he was robbed (as most boxing pundits thought he was), while Brazil’s Robson Conceicao will want to show the world that his controversial victory in July was no fluke and that he is the rightful WBC super featherweight world champ.

Despite Foster landing more punches than Conceicao during their initial contest four months ago in Newark, New Jersey, two judges scored the fight in favour of Conceicao (116-112 and 115-113), with only one ringside arbiter siding with Foster (116-112). The controversial split decision was an unsatisfactory conclusion (especially for Foster), so thankfully, both fighters get an opportunity to prove their point (and worth) once again. This time, the action takes place in Verona, New York.

Foster, who had a decorated amateur career, had rattled off 12 wins on the spin before his contentious summer setback, including beating Rey Vargas on points in February 2023 to claim the vacant WBC super featherweight crown. He was making the third defence of that belt when losing to Conceicao in July. Foster fans will hope that the shock loss proves to be a wake-up call for ‘Ice Water’, as he only just got over the line in February this year, when winning by a split decision against Abraham Nova. They’ll be wanting the Texan fighter to get busier, throw more punches and get the job done in style.

Many may have thought Robson Conceicao was second-best during the pair’s original Newark clash. Still, the Brazilian, who also had a distinguished amateur career, which included grabbing gold at the 2016 Olympics, shouldn’t be underestimated. His only previous two losses came against unbeaten world champions. He suffered a narrow points defeat to Oscar Valdez in September 2021 and lost to Shakur Stevenson a year later.

Let GOAL guide you through all the vital pre-fight info, including where and when the Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster rematch will take place and how you can watch and stream all the action.

When is Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster?

Date Sunday, November 3 Location Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, USA Start time The Sky Sports show starts at 10 pm GMT (Saturday) Main event ring walks (approx) 1 am GMT

The Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster rematch is taking place at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. It’s a Native American resort owned and operated by the Oneida Indian Nation of New York (OIN). The resort has been the venue for a number of sporting events, including several PGA Tour golf tournaments, and has staged boxing encounters for numerous years. Turning Stone famously made boxing history back in 2001, when hosting the first-ever pay-per-view card headlined by women. The daughter of Muhammad Ali, Laila Ali, clashed with the daughter of Joe Frazier, Jacqui Frazier-Lyde, in an event that was billed as Ali-Frazier IV.

The Robson Conceicao vs. O'Shaquie Foster card is promoted by Top Rank. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, with prices ranging from £35 to £140.

How to watch or stream Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster in the UK

In the UK, Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster is set to be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+. If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add Sky Sports online or through the My Sky app at any time. The package starts from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, allowing the viewer to watch many more live events across a range of sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sports on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android.

NOW TV offers a variety of sign-ups for the avid sports watcher, including the ‘Sports Day Membership, which allows access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for a 24-hour period for £14.99. NOW’s ‘Fully Flexible Sports Month Membership’ again gives unlimited Sky Sports access over a 30-day period instead. That costs £29.99 a month and auto-renews unless cancelled before the end of the month. There’s also a ‘6-month Saver’ package, where you are charged £25% less and only pay £26 a month, but you need to sign up for a 6-month minimum term. After the 6-month minimum term, Sports Membership auto-renews at £34.99 a month unless cancelled.

Watch Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster from anywhere with a VPN

If the Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster bout isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're traveling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster Fight Card

Weight class (& title) Fight Super featherweight (WBC world title) Robson Conceicao vs O’Shaquie Foster Lightweight Raymond Muratalla vs Jesus Antonio Perez Campos Super featherweight Abraham Nova vs Humberto Galindo Featherweight Yan Santana vs Eduardo Baez Light welterweight Bryce Mills vs Mike Ohan Jr

Robson Conceicao professional boxing stats

Age: 36

Height: 5' 10"

Reach: 70"

Total fights: 22

Record: 19-2-1

% wins by KO/TKO: 47

O'Shaquie Foster professional boxing stats