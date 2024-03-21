How to watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, channels & more

Here’s all the information you’ll need to know about how to catch all the action from the Albert Park Circuit

Two Grand Prix's down and there have not been too many surprises to start the 2024 Formula One season, but as round three comes around the corner, teams are starting to find their rhythm ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

With an action-packed Middle East swing in the rearview mirror, the field of racers are looking forward to their Asian exploits over the coming month, with a three-race run from the southern hemisphere to the Far East set to unfold.

Max Verstappen will have high hopes of putting Red Bull's off-track woes behind him with further dominant displays, but the Dutchman could yet find his iron-clad grip challenged by teammate Sergio Perez and a chasing pack hungry for success.

Even with the best car on the track, the three-time world champion will face a fight at the Albert Park Circuit that has proven to be a favorite of many drivers before him, including Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton, in his final year with Mercedes.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details on where to watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and the Grand Prix.

Where is the 2024 Australian Grand Prix?

Getty Images

The 2024 Australian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, March 24th, in the familiar surroundings of the Albert Park Circuit, where it has been held since the 1996 Formula One season.

Located in the south of Melbourne, the capital of the south-eastern state of Victoria, the event was traditionally the curtain-raiser to the F1 campaign before it ceded its position to the Middle East swing through Bahrain and Saudi Arabia that now begins the year.

Where can I watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix?

Getty Images

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix through Sky Sports F1. That includes not only the main race itself but also additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods across the full weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While Sky Sports F1 is not available on linear television, the service’s sports package will include the channel among varied forms, while other British services, such as NOW TV, also carry it for a surcharge.

To sign up for Sky Sports F1, visit the satellite provider’s website and follow the set-up instructions to purchase or activate your account. Prices typically start from £20.00 per month, on top of a regular Sky subscription cost too.

2024 Australian Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Australian Grand Prix runs across the full weekend, from Friday, March 22nd through Sunday, March 24th, with practice, qualifying, and the race itself spread out over a three-day period.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time Channel March 22nd Practice 1 01:30 (GMT) Sky Sports F1 March 22nd Practice 2 05:00 (GMT) Sky Sports F1 March 23rd Practice 3 01:30 (GMT) Sky Sports F1 March 23rd Qualifying 05:00 (GMT) Sky Sports F1 March 24th Grand Prix 04:00 (GMT) Sky Sports F1

Can I watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to the countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is not available in the United Kingdom, meaning fans hoping to use it would need a VPN to access it and watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix on demand?

If you have a Sky Sports F1 subscription, you will be able to watch back the 2024 Australian Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel’s digital and online options.

The Sky Go app, for mobile devices and personal tablets, will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, while those with a Sky+ subscription will be able to also record the game and catch it retroactively.

Additionally, those with NOW TV will be able to effectively draw upon the Sky Sports F1 coverage, too, though their ability to access on-demand replay broadcasts will be limited due to the nature of the package.

FAQs

Getty Images

Where can I watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix?

You can watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1 and additionally stream the race through the Sky Go app.

Every race of the 2024 Formula One season will be shown by the satellite broadcaster on both its network and its streaming service.

When was the Australian Grand Prix first held?

The Australian Grand Prix was first held in 1928, though it was not introduced to the Formula One World Championship calendar until 1985, when it was held in Adelaide.

Since then, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 when it was struck from the schedule due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has featured every year, having made the move to Melbourne for the 1996 season.

Who are the frontrunners for the Australian Grand Prix?

Following two dominant seasons and three world titles, reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen is the early frontrunner for the Australian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman and Red Bull are at the head of the pack for success this year, though team-mate Sergio Perez, McLaren’s Fernando Alonso and Ferrari star Charles Leclerc - not to mention seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton - all remain in the mix.

What race follows the Australian Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Australian Grand Prix is the Japanese Grand Prix, which is set to be held at the Suzuka International Racing Course in Suzuka. Max Verstappen will be the defending victor after his win at the 2023 edition, which took place in the latter stages of last season.