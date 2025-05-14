How to watch today's Stockport County vs Leyton Orient League One playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Stockport County and Leyton Orient, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After last week's tense stalemate in the capital, it's all to play for on Wednesday night as Stockport County and Leyton Orient meet in the decisive second leg of their League One playoff semi-final.

The tie is delicately balanced at 2-2, thanks to Charlie Kelman's late spot-kick that salvaged a draw for the visitors in the first leg. However, Stockport hold a slight edge heading into the return fixture at Edgeley Park, where home support could prove the difference.

The Hatters have been flying in recent weeks, racking up nine wins in their last 10 league outings, Charlton being the only side to hold them to a goalless draw during that run. With momentum firmly on their side, they'll back themselves to take that final step to Wembley.

That said, Leyton Orient won’t be short on belief either. Under Richie Wellens, they've made a habit of punching above their weight this season. And they’ll draw confidence from their emphatic 4-1 triumph at Edgeley Park back in September, a result that still lingers in the memory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Stockport County vs Leyton Orient online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the League One playoff semi-final clash between Stockport County and Leyton Orient will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stockport County vs Leyton Orient kick-off time

League One - Playoff Edgeley Park

The League One playoff semi-final match between Stockport County and Leyton Orient will be played at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Wednesday, May 14, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Stockport County team news

Following an encouraging performance at Brisbane Road, Stockport boss Dave Challinor could stick with the same XI. However, the likes of Lewis Bate and Odin Bailey are knocking on the door after lively cameos in the first leg.

James Norwood, who scored and assisted in the opener, is expected to play a key role again, linking up with midfielders William Collar and Owen Moxon.

Leyton Orient team news

For Leyton Orient, Tom James and Jack Currie, who came off the bench late on Saturday, are both pushing to start as wing-backs. Oliver O'Neill is also eyeing a spot up front, though dislodging either Charlie Kelman or Azeem Abdulai, two key performers for the O's, might prove a tall order in such a high-stakes clash.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links