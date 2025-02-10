How to watch today's St Mirren vs Hearts Scottish Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between St. Mirren and Hearts, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St Mirren will take on Hearts in the Scottish FA Cup at the SMISA Stadium on Monday.

Both these teams have the same tally of points in the Scottish Premiership but the visitors are on a better run of form at the moment. Hearts are unbeaten in their last five fixtures across all competitions and are heading into this one on the back of a heavy 6-0 win over Dundee.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch St. Mirren vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

St. Mirren vs Hearts kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup The SMISA Stadium

The match will be played at the SMISA Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

St. Mirren team news

The hosts will be without Alex Iacovitti for this match as he recovers from a hamstring injury, though he is expected to return later this month.

Conor McMenamin is also unavailable, with a calf problem ruling him out until the end of February.

Hearts team news

On the other side, the visitors face their own injury setbacks, with Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley both sidelined due to hamstring issues.

Adding to Hearts’ woes, Frankie Kent remains out for a few more weeks as he continues his recovery from a muscle injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links