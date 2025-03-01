How to watch today's St Mirren vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between St. Mirren and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St Mirren will look to bolster their push for a top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership when they host league leaders Celtic at the Smisa Stadium on Saturday.

The home side currently sits seventh, just two points behind sixth-placed Hearts, while Celtic hold a commanding 13-point cushion at the summit.

Celtic were in midweek action, breezing past Aberdeen with a commanding 5-1 victory over the third-placed side. Despite the emphatic scoreline, it was an unusual contest, with the Dons squandering several clear-cut chances while Celtic looked uncharacteristically sloppy at times. But, as expected, their ruthlessness in front of goal proved decisive as they marched on towards yet another league title.

Last week, Hibernian exposed some chinks in Celtic's armor with a victory at Easter Road, showing they aren’t invincible.

Meanwhile, St Mirren appeared poised to follow up their shock triumph at Ibrox with another statement win at Tynecastle after taking the lead. However, they faded in the latter stages, allowing Hearts to turn the game around—much to the frustration of Stephen Robinson. Now, the visitors must regroup quickly and find a way to complete a stunning Old Firm double in the space of a week.

How to watch St. Mirren vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish Premiership match between St. Mirren and Celtic will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

St. Mirren vs Celtic kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership The SMISA Stadium

The Premiership match between St. Mirren and Celtic will be played at the Smisa Stadium in Paisley, Scotland.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, March 1, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

St. Mirren team news

Injury concerns continue to plague St Mirren, with Alex Iacovitti (hamstring), Conor McMenamin (calf), and Evan Mooney (ankle) all ruled out. Meanwhile, top scorer Toyosi Olusanya, who came off the bench at halftime in their recent defeat, is likely to start up front alongside Mikael Mandron.

Celtic team news

For the visitors, James Forrest remains sidelined with a foot injury that has kept him out since December, ruling him out until March. Paulo Bernardo is also doubtful for this clash.

After an emphatic 5-1 thrashing of Aberdeen, Brendan Rodgers may stick with the same starting lineup, with goal-scorers Callum McGregor, Jota, and Daizen Maeda expected to retain their spots.

