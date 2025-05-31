How to watch today's St Louis City vs San Jose Earthquakes MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between St. Louis City and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St. Louis City host San Jose Earthquakes at Energizer Park on Saturday, seeking to end a difficult run in the MLS under new interim manager David Critchley in charge.

St. Louis recently parted ways with Olof Mellberg after an 11-game winless streak in MLS, and Critchley inherits a team with a poor record this season—two wins, five draws, and eight losses.

Despite their struggles, St. Louis have a strong recent home record against San Jose, winning their last two meetings at Energizer Park 3-0 in 2023 and 2-0 earlier this year, keeping clean sheets in both.

San Jose arrive on the back of a resurgence, unbeaten in their last six league matches with three wins in their last six games, including a 1-0 victory over LA Galaxy thanks to Ousseni Bouda’s late goal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch St. Louis City vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

St. Louis City vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Energizer Park

The match will be played at Energizer Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

St. Louis City team news

St. Louis will rely on contributors like Cedric Teuchert and Marcel Hartel, who scored in their last meeting against San Jose, and defender Jannes Horn, who provided an assist.

With St. Louis eager to capitalise on their home advantage and recent positive history against the Earthquakes, the match promises to be competitive.

San Jose Earthquakes team news

Key players for San Jose include designated player Chicho Arango, who leads the team with nine goals, and midfielder Cristian Espinoza, who tops MLS with eight assists.

With no fresh injury concerns, they will be confident of extending their good run.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

