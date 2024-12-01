How to watch today's St Johnstone vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between St. Johnstone and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers aim to carry their stellar Europa League form into domestic action as they prepare for a challenging visit to Perth to face St Johnstone.

The Glasgow side showcased their European prowess on Thursday night with a commanding 4-1 victory over Nice on the French Riviera. This emphatic result marked Rangers' biggest away triumph in Europe since their iconic 3-0 win against Lyon in 2007, also in France.

The victory propelled Phillipe Clement's men to eighth in the newly structured Europa League table with 10 points, virtually securing at least a playoff berth.

Domestically, however, their momentum faltered last weekend with a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Dundee United. That slip-up left Rangers trailing arch-rivals Celtic by 11 points and second-placed Aberdeen by nine in the Scottish Premiership standings.

St Johnstone, on the other hand, have been navigating a rocky season. After losing four of their first five league games, they parted ways with the under-fire Craig Levein and brought in Simo Valakari, a former Motherwell midfielder, to steer the ship.

The Finn’s tenure began with a 2-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox but quickly gained traction with consecutive victories over Ross County at home and Dundee away. Despite a subsequent three-game losing streak, Valakari's men bounced back with a crucial 1-0 triumph over Kilmarnock, pushing them four points clear of the bottom of the table.

How to watch St. Johnstone vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the match between Rangers and St. Johnstone will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

St. Johnstone vs Rangers kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership McDiarmid Park

The match between St. Johnstone and Rangers will be held at McDiarmid Park in Perth, Scotland, on Sunday, December 1, 2024, with kick-off at 12:00 pm GMT in the UK.

Team news & squads

St. Johnstone team news

St Johnstone will be missing several key players for their upcoming clash, including Cameron MacPherson, Sam McClelland, Barry Douglas, and former Hearts forward Uche Ikpeazu, all of whom are sidelined due to injuries.

The team's top scorer, veteran striker Nicky Clark, has netted five goals in the Premiership this season, with three of those coming in his last five appearances, making him a constant threat for the Perthshire side.

Rangers team news

On-loan Feyenoord defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo suffered a significant injury while playing for the Dutch Under-21s during the international break, joining Tom Lawrence, Oscar Cortes, and Rabbi Matondo on the injury list.

For Rangers, Phillipe Clement made a bold tactical change in their last match by starting Hamza Igamane upfront instead of the struggling Cyriel Dessers, a decision that paid off handsomely. The Moroccan forward delivered with a brace and an assist, playing a crucial role in their win.

