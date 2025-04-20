How to watch today's St Johnstone vs Celtic Scottish FA Cup semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between St. Johnstone and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday’s second Scottish FA Cup Semi-Final sees reigning champions Celtic square off against St Johnstone, who are eyeing a return to glory after lifting the trophy in 2021.

The Hoops claimed last season's crown with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Rangers, sealed by a late strike from Adam Idah. As for St Johnstone, they’re back at Hampden Park for the first time since their memorable 2021 triumph over Hibs by the same scoreline.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch St. Johnstone vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish FA Cup semi-final match between St. Johnstone and Celtic will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1 and Premier Player.

St. Johnstone vs Celtic kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Hampden Park

The Scottish FA Cup semi-final between St Johnstone and Celtic will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 3 pm BST on Sunday, April 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

St. Johnstone team news

The Saints face a few selection headaches. Bozo Mikulic, Drey Wright, Uche Ikpeazu, and Sam McClelland are all sidelined through injury, while Zach Mitchell remains a doubt after being forced off in their last outing.

After recently pulling off a surprise 1-0 victory over Celtic, manager Simo Valakari may opt to stick with a similar lineup, possibly introducing Taylor Steven and Barry Douglas to reinforce the backline.

Celtic team news

Celtic, meanwhile, will continue without Kasper Schmeichel, who is nursing a shoulder injury. That means Viljami Sinisalo is set to retain his spot in goal.

Hyun-Jun Yang also misses out due to an elbow issue, paving the way for a front trio of Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn, Jota, and Daizen Maeda to lead the attack once more.

After thrashing Kilmarnock 5-1 last time out, Brendan Rodgers is unlikely to tinker much with his setup. However, there is a possibility that Jeffrey Schlupp could get the nod ahead of Greg Taylor in the back four.

