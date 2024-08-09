This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP 2023-24Getty Images
Liga Portugal
team-logo
Estadio Jose Alvalade
team-logo
watch on trillertv
GOAL

How to watch today's Sporting vs Rio Ave Primeira Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga PortugalSporting CPSporting CP vs Rio AveRio Ave

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Sporting CP and Rio Ave, as well as kick-off time and team news

Sporting CP will begin their Liga Portugal campaign with a game against Rio Ave at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Friday.

Sporting will be keen to start their campaign with a win as they look to defend their 20th Liga Portugal title and also become the first champion to do so in over seven years. Rio Ave finished 11th in the standings last season and will find it difficult to take on the defending champions in their opening game itself. However, they will be hoping to pull off an upset.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sporting CP vs Rio Ave kick-off time

Date:August 9, 2024
Kick-off time:8.15 pm BST
Venue:Jose Alvalade Stadium

The match will be played at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 8.15 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Sporting CP vs Rio Ave online - TV channels & live streams

TrillerTVWatch here

The match will be shown live on TrillerTV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Sporting CP team news

The home team will be eager to see if the talented centre-back Ousmane Diomande is fit to begin the season.

Eduardo Quaresma will be hoping he can take that place if the defender is ruled out.

There are no other injury concerns for the Portuguese champions ahead of their opening game.

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup: Kovacevic; Diomande, Inacio, Debast; Quenda, Hjulmand, Morita, Catamo; Goncalves, Gyokeres, Trincao.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Israel, Kovačević, Callai
Defenders:Reis, St. Juste, Debast, Fresneda, Inácio, Diomande, Muniz, Esgaio, Quaresma, Travassos
Midfielders:Morita, Gonçalves, Essugo, Bragança, Fernandes, Hjulmand
Forwards:Gyökeres, Edwards, Santos, Trincão, Catamo, Quenda, Nel, Moreira, Ribeiro

Rio Ave team news

For the visitors, a lineup similar to the one that faced Swansea in their pre-season match is most likely to take the field against the defending champions.

Loan signing Clayton Silva could be in line for his debut, potentially partnering with Amine Rehmi.

Rio Ave possible starting lineup: Jhonatan; Nobrega, Santos, Pantalon; Bondoso, Novais, Oudrhiri, Vrousa; Rehmi, Silva, Ronaldo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Miszta, Jhonatan, Sina
Defenders:Panzo, Nóbrega, William, Novais, Rehmi, Tomé, Sá, Santos, Pantalon, Karseladze, Kostoulas, Okkas
Midfielders:Gomes, Oudrhiri, Lomboto, Aguilera, Pohlmann, Graça, Ventura
Forwards:Morais, Zoabi, Igbokwe, Vrousai, Bondoso, Ronaldo, Clayton

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
26/02/24Rio Ave 3 - 3 Sporting LisbonLiga Portugal
26/09/23Sporting Lisbon 2 - 0 Rio AveLiga Portugal
07/02/23Rio Ave 0 - 1 Sporting LisbonLiga Portugal
08/12/22Rio Ave 0 - 2 Sporting LisbonTaca de Liga
14/08/22Sporting Lisbon 3 - 0 Rio AveLiga Portugal

Useful links

Advertisement