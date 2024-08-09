How to watch today's Sporting vs Rio Ave Primeira Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Sporting CP and Rio Ave, as well as kick-off time and team news

Sporting CP will begin their Liga Portugal campaign with a game against Rio Ave at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Friday.

Sporting will be keen to start their campaign with a win as they look to defend their 20th Liga Portugal title and also become the first champion to do so in over seven years. Rio Ave finished 11th in the standings last season and will find it difficult to take on the defending champions in their opening game itself. However, they will be hoping to pull off an upset.

Sporting CP vs Rio Ave kick-off time

Date: August 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.15 pm BST Venue: Jose Alvalade Stadium

The match will be played at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 8.15 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Sporting CP vs Rio Ave online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TrillerTV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Sporting CP team news

The home team will be eager to see if the talented centre-back Ousmane Diomande is fit to begin the season.

Eduardo Quaresma will be hoping he can take that place if the defender is ruled out.

There are no other injury concerns for the Portuguese champions ahead of their opening game.

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup: Kovacevic; Diomande, Inacio, Debast; Quenda, Hjulmand, Morita, Catamo; Goncalves, Gyokeres, Trincao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Israel, Kovačević, Callai Defenders: Reis, St. Juste, Debast, Fresneda, Inácio, Diomande, Muniz, Esgaio, Quaresma, Travassos Midfielders: Morita, Gonçalves, Essugo, Bragança, Fernandes, Hjulmand Forwards: Gyökeres, Edwards, Santos, Trincão, Catamo, Quenda, Nel, Moreira, Ribeiro

Rio Ave team news

For the visitors, a lineup similar to the one that faced Swansea in their pre-season match is most likely to take the field against the defending champions.

Loan signing Clayton Silva could be in line for his debut, potentially partnering with Amine Rehmi.

Rio Ave possible starting lineup: Jhonatan; Nobrega, Santos, Pantalon; Bondoso, Novais, Oudrhiri, Vrousa; Rehmi, Silva, Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Miszta, Jhonatan, Sina Defenders: Panzo, Nóbrega, William, Novais, Rehmi, Tomé, Sá, Santos, Pantalon, Karseladze, Kostoulas, Okkas Midfielders: Gomes, Oudrhiri, Lomboto, Aguilera, Pohlmann, Graça, Ventura Forwards: Morais, Zoabi, Igbokwe, Vrousai, Bondoso, Ronaldo, Clayton

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/02/24 Rio Ave 3 - 3 Sporting Lisbon Liga Portugal 26/09/23 Sporting Lisbon 2 - 0 Rio Ave Liga Portugal 07/02/23 Rio Ave 0 - 1 Sporting Lisbon Liga Portugal 08/12/22 Rio Ave 0 - 2 Sporting Lisbon Taca de Liga 14/08/22 Sporting Lisbon 3 - 0 Rio Ave Liga Portugal

