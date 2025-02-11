How to watch today's Sporting vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Sporting CP and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Dortmund will take on Sporting in the first leg of their Champions League knockout phase play-offs at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Tuesday.

Dortmund missed out on the top eight, finishing 10th in the first phase of the competition. A win here will help them progress to the Round of 16 easier. Sporting won't make it easy though, as they are unbeaten in their last four outings across all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Estadio Jose Alvalade

The match will be played at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Sporting CP team news

Sporting’s Morten Hjulmand received his third yellow card of the tournament in their previous outing, meaning he is suspended for this week's fixture as cautions are only wiped after the quarter-finals.

The Danish midfielder joins an already lengthy absentee list for Sporting, which includes Pedro Gonçalves, João Simões, and Nuno Santos, all of whom will be unavailable for Tuesday’s first leg.

Borussia Dortmund team news

As for Borussia Dortmund, deadline-day arrival Carney Chukwuemeka was unable to make his debut against Stuttgart after picking up a knee injury in training, leaving his participation in Tuesday’s match uncertain.

Felix Nmecha is also sidelined for the next few weeks. Otherwise, Dortmund have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links