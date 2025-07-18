How to watch today's Spain Women vs Switzerland Women Euro 2025 quarter-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's EURO match between Spain and Switzerland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The reigning world champions Spain, return to the spotlight on Friday night as they lock horns with tournament hosts Switzerland in Bern for a place in the Women's Euro semi-finals.

Montse Tome's squad has looked every bit the dominant force they're billed as, breezing through Group B with a perfect record. With emphatic wins, 5-0 over Portugal, 6-2 against Belgium, and a 3-1 victory over Italy, La Roja not only topped their group but finished as the tournament's most prolific attacking side by some margin.

Despite their recent stranglehold on the international stage, World Cup holders and Nations League champions, Spain's history at the Euros tells a different tale. Their best run came back in 1997 when they reached the semi-finals, and they've stumbled at the quarter-final stage in each of the last three editions.

On the other side, Switzerland's campaign has been far more dramatic. With their tournament life on the line, Pia Sundhage's side clawed their way into the last eight courtesy of a last-gasp 92nd-minute equaliser against Finland. That dramatic goal capped off a gutsy group campaign that saw the Swiss bounce back from an opening defeat to Norway with a much-needed 2-0 win over Iceland.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Spain vs Switzerland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Euro match between Spain and Switzerland will be available to watch live through BBC platforms.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Spain vs Switzerland kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between Spain and Switzerland will be played at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, July 18, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Spain team news

Cata Coll's race to regain fitness for the Euros has ended in disappointment, with Spain boss Montserrat Tome opting to drop the Barcelona shot-stopper from her squad.

Adding to Spain's selection headaches, top scorer Esther Gonzalez is now a major doubt after picking up a knock, casting real uncertainty over her availability for Friday's clash.

Switzerland team news

Meanwhile, the Swiss camp has had its own curveball to deal with. Just days before their quarter-final against the world champions, Switzerland were forced to scrap a training session as a cold virus swept through the squad.

While no official names were released, it's understood that key players Julia Stierli and Coumba Sow have been hit by the bug, an untimely blow that may throw a wrench into Pia Sundhage's matchday plans.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links