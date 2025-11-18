Fresh off a ruthless 4-0 dismantling of Georgia on Saturday, Spain now return home aiming to officially punch their ticket to the World Cup when they welcome Turkey on Tuesday.

La Roja are virtually cruising toward first place in Group E, armed with a hefty goal-difference cushion over the Turks. Their perfect qualifying run stayed intact over the weekend, with Mikel Oyarzabal bagging a brace and Martin Zubimendi and Ferran Torres adding their names to the scoresheet.

Luis de la Fuente's squad have stormed through their five qualifiers without conceding a single goal, outscoring opponents 19-0, yet the math still says they need one more result to book their spot in next year's tournament across the USA, Mexico, and Canada. For Spain to miss out, Turkey would need to conjure up a seven-goal miracle, a scenario that feels more fantasy than football.

In reality, the visitors look destined for the playoff route despite climbing to 12 points with Saturday's comfortable 2-0 win over Bulgaria, leaving them chasing shadows in the race for automatic qualification.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match between Spain and Turkiye will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX.

Spain vs Turkiye kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. E Estadio de La Cartuja

The match between Spain and Turkiye will be played at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Spain will be without Lamine Yamal, with the Barcelona starlet pulling out of the squad after a minor groin procedure. The absentee list doesn't stop there, as Rodri, Pedri, and Nico Williams are all sidelined through injury, trimming some of the star power from Luis de la Fuente's options. Even so, La Roja still boast plenty of firepower, and Ferran Torres, sitting on an impressive 22 goals in 51 caps, is poised to lead the line.

In midfield, Arsenal pairing Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi are tipped to keep their places at the heart of the setup. Further forward, both Mikel Oyarzabal and Alex Baena are expected to feature, giving Spain no shortage of creativity in the attacking third despite the notable absences.

Turkiye team news

Turkiye have taken a few bumps heading into this one, with Eren Elmali, Isak Vural, and Ayberk Karapo all ruled out after picking up injuries, leaving Vincenzo Montella with some reshuffling to do. Yunus Akgun also joins the growing list of sidelined players, further thinning their depth.

Even so, the hosts can still call on several high-profile talents. Expect familiar faces such as Hakan Calhanoglu, Arda Guler, and Kerem Akturkoglu to shoulder the load as Turkey look to steady the ship despite their fitness setbacks.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

