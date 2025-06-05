How to watch today's Spain vs France Nations League semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Spain and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France and Spain are gearing up for a titanic UEFA Nations League semi-final showdown on Thursday, a clash of continental heavyweights that's fast becoming one of Europe's standout rivalries. With Germany and Portugal facing off a day earlier, this tie will decide who earns a shot at glory in Munich.

Both sides survived nerve-shredding quarter-finals. Spain edged past the Netherlands on penalties after a pulsating 3-3 draw across two legs. France, meanwhile, pulled off a dramatic escape against Croatia, roaring back from two goals down to eventually triumph in a shootout after extra time.

Les Bleus arrive at full tilt, spearheaded by the irrepressible Kylian Mbappe and buoyed by in-form wide men Ousmane Dembele and breakout star Desire Doue, both fresh off Champions League success. On the Spanish side, all eyes are on teen wonder Lamine Yamal, who continues to write headlines with every outing.

This semi-final is steeped in recent history. Spain toppled France 2-1 in the Euro 2024 semis, thanks to goals from Yamal and Dani Olmo, sweet revenge for their loss in the 2021 Nations League final.

Spain vs France kick-off time

The UEFA Nations League match between Spain and France will be played at MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

La Roja will have to make do without their midfield anchor Rodri, still regaining fitness at Manchester City. They're also missing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, who's recovering from appendicitis surgery.

There's optimism, though, with Isco eyeing a long-awaited return to the national setup and Gavi back in the mix after recovering from a serious knee injury. He'll compete with the likes of Pedri, Fabian Ruiz, and Martin Zubimendi for a place in midfield.

Teenage centre-back Pau Cubarsi is also back after injury and could replace Dean Huijsen in defence. In attack, the electric wing-duo of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are set to operate on the respective flanks, with captain Alvaro Morata leading from the front.

France team news

France have their own selection issues. Seven of their players featured in the Champions League final, including Desire Doue, who bagged Man of the Match award, and Ballon d'Or contender Ousmane Dembele. Head coach Didier Deschamps will be weighing fatigue against form as he picks his XI.

With Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, and Jules Kounde all ruled out, Benjamin Pavard and Malo Gusto are battling for the right-back slot. On the opposite side of defence, Lucas Hernandez, Clement Lenglet, or uncapped Loic Bade could line up alongside Ibrahima Konate.

Up front, Kylian Mbappe will lead the charge, needing just two more goals to hit the half-century mark for France. Maverick winger Rayan Cherki is also pushing to make his senior debut after a breakout season with Lyon.

