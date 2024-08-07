How to watch today's Southampton vs Lazio pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Southampton and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news

Southampton will take on Lazio in a pre-season friendly at the St. Mary's Stadium on Wednesday.

The Saints are heading into their penultimate pre-season friendly ahead of the new Premier League season. Lazio have won their last two friendlies with 3-0 and 2-0 score lines and will be confident of another good display.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Southampton vs Lazio kick-off time

Date: August 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm BST Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

The match will be played at the St. Mary's Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Southampton vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Saints Play in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

Scotland forward Che Adams has left Southampton but the team has now signed Ben Brereton Diaz.

The availability of Kamaldeen Sulemana and Sekou Mara remains uncertain as they work to recover from injuries.

Southampton possible starting lineup: McCarthy; Edwards, Stevens, Harwood-Bellis; Sugawara, Aribo, Downes, Smallbone, Taylor; Armstrong, Brereton Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: McCarthy, Lumley, Bazunu, Lis Defenders: Walker-Peters, Manning, Stephens, Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Larios, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Edwards, Sugawara, Taylor, Wood Midfielders: Downes, Aribo, Smallbone, Alcaraz, Edozie, Charles, Amo-Ameyaw, Dibling, Lallana Forwards: Armstrong, Stewart, Onuachu, Brereton Díaz

Lazio team news

Leading Lazio's attack will be Taty Castellanos, who is aiming to establish himself as the primary striker for the Biancocelesti after Ciro Immobile's recent departure.

Lazio possible starting lineup: Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Patric, Pellegrini; Cataldi, Guendouzi; Tchaouna, Noslin, Zaccagni; Castellanos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mandas, Provedel Defenders: Pellegrini, Patric, Romagnoli, Casale, Hysaj, Tavares, Gila, Marušić, Fares Midfielders: Vecino, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Castrovilli, Bašić, Anderson, Lazzari, Cataldi, Akpa Akpro Forwards: Pedro, Castellanos, Noslin, Isaksen, Cancellieri, Tchaouna, Fernandes

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between Southampton and Lazio.

