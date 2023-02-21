WATCH: Son Heung-min poses with Stormzy as Spurs star dons stylish trench coat at Burberry AW23 fashion show

Tottenham's Son Heung-min posed for pictures with British rapper Stormzy in a stylish trench coat at the Burberry AW23 fashion show.

Son paid a visit to London Fashion Week

Caught up with Stormzy and actress Jun Ji Hyun

Rashford was also in attendance

WHAT HAPPENED? The South Korean forward embraced Stormzy as he took some time off from his day-to-day duties at Spurs to take in the glamour of London Fashion Week. Both men donned trench coats and exchanged a few friendly words before stopping for photos from the press. Son also met with actress Jun Ji Hyun and even gave his autograph to the film star, who claimed to be a "huge fan" of the South Korean international.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Some of the biggest sporting names in the world have been present at London Fashion Week, including Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton. Tennis stars Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova also graced the occasion.

WHAT NEXT FOR SON? The Spurs star will be back in action on Sunday against Chelsea in the Premier League.