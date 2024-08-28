How to watch today's Slavia Prague vs Lille Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League Qualification match between Slavia Prague and Lille, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Slavia Prague will host Lille in the second leg of the Champions League playoffs at the epet Arena on Wednesday.

Jonathan David and Edon Zegrova scored a goal each as Lille registered a comfortable 2-0 win in the first leg clash in front of their home crowd. The Ligue 1 side will be confident of picking up what will be their fourth consecutive victory across all competitions.

How to watch Slavia Prague vs Lille online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Slavia Prague vs Lille kick-off time

Date: August 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: epet Arena

The match will be played at the epet Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Slavia Prague team news

Slavia Prague are likely to utilize the same starting eleven that triumphed over Union SG. Despite suffering a defeat, manager Jindrich Trpisovsky may stick with a similar lineup once again.

Czech international Lukas Masopust, who celebrated his 200th competitive appearance for Slavia in the last game, is expected to continue his duties on the right flank for the hosts.

Slavia Prague possible XI: Kinsky; Holes, Ogbu, Zima; Masopust, Dorley, Zafeiris, Diouf; Schranz, Chory, Provod.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kolar, Mandous, Kinsky, Stanek Defenders: Chaloupek, Holes, Zima, Ogbu, Diouf, Boril, Vlcek, Tomic, Zmrzly Midfielders: Wallem, Masopust, Zafeiris, Provod, Dorley, Buzek, Doudera, Vorlicky, Sevcik, Prebsl, Jurasek Forwards: Fila, Chytil, Jurecka, Chory, Schranz

Lille team news

Lille will be missing Aissa Mandi, who was also absent for the first leg due to suspension. However, Edon Zhegrova returns to the scene again after serving a domestic ban over the weekend.

Former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes, Nabil Bentaleb and Brazilian full-back Ismaily are sidelined due to injuries.

Lille possible XI: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakite, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Santos, Mukau, Andre; Cabella, Haraldsson; David.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chevalier, Mannone, Olmeta Defenders: Alexsandro, Gudmundsson, Meunier, Zedadka, Umtiti, Diakite, Santos, Fernandes Midfielders: Haraldsson, Cabella, Mukau, Andre, Zhegrova, Mbappe Forwards: David, Sahraoui, Ilic, Bayo, Bazie, Dago

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Lille and Slavia Prague across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 23, 2024 Lille 2-0 Slavia Prague UEFA Champions League December 17, 2009 Lille 3-1 Slavia Prague UEFA Europa League October 1, 2009 Slavia Prague 1-5 Lille UEFA Europa League

