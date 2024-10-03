+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
Fortuna Arena
How to watch today's Slavia Prague vs Ajax Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Slavia Prague and Ajax, as well as kick-off time and team news

Slavia Prague will take on Ajax in the Europa League at the Fortuna Arena on Thursday.

Both teams registered wins in their respective first outings in the tournament. Ajax thrashed Besiktas 4-0 in their first outing whereas Prague beat Ludogorets 2-0 in theirs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Slavia Prague vs Ajax online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Slavia Prague vs Ajax kick-off time

Date:October 3, 2024
Kick-off time:5.45pm BST
Venue:Fortuna Arena

The match will be played at the Fortuna Arena on Thrsday, with kick-off at 5.45pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Slavia Prague team news

Slavia will be missing several key players for this fixture, including Czech trio Lukas Masopust, Tomas Vlcek, and Lukas Vorlicky, all sidelined due to injuries.

Nigerian defender Igoh Ogbu is out for a few weeks with a fractured cheekbone and Ivan Schranz remains unavailable due to a long-term injury.

Slavia Prague possible XI: Kinsky; Holes, Zima, Boril; Doudera, Zafeiris, Dorley, Diouf; Chytil, Chory, Provod.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kolar, Mandous, Kinsky, Stanek
Defenders:Chaloupek, Holes, Zima, Ogbu, Diouf, Boril, Tomic, Zmrzly
Midfielders:Wallem, Zafeiris, Provod, Dorley, Buzek, Doudera, Sevcik, Prebsl, Jurasek
Forwards:Fila, Chytil, Jurecka, Chory

Ajax team news

Ajax will be without Jorrel Hato, who is suspended after accumulating his third yellow card against Besiktas.

In terms of injuries, Steven Berghuis is the most notable absentee, alongside Anton Gaaei and Sivert Mannsverk.

Ajax possible XI: Pasveer; Rensch, Sutalo, Baas, Wijndal; Fitz-Jim, Henderson, Taylor; Traore, Brobbey, Godts

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gorter, Pasveer, Ramaj
Defenders:Rensch, Wijndal, Kaplan, Baas, Šutalo, Rugani
Midfielders:Henderson, Taylor, van den Boomen, Vos, Fitz-Jim, Tahirović, Hlynsson
Forwards:Bergwijn, Brobbey, Akpom, Forbs, Rijkhoff, Traoré, van Axel Dongen, Rasmussen, Ünüvar, Godts

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
18/12/08Ajax 2 - 2 Slavia PragueEuropa League
30/08/07Slavia Prague 2 - 1 AjaxChampions League
16/08/07Ajax 0 - 1 Slavia PragueChampions League

Useful links

