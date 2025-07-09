How to watch today's Shelbourne vs Linfield Champions League qualifying game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League Qualification match between Shelbourne and Linfield, as well as kick-off time and team news.

League of Ireland champions Shelbourne and Irish Premiership winners Linfield square off on Wednesday night at Tolka Park in Dublin for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualification tie.

It's a mouth-watering opener featuring the Republic's League of Ireland champions and Northern Ireland’s top dogs, both keen to make early waves in Europe.

Shelbourne enter the tie following a steady, if not spectacular, league run. Sitting fifth in the League of Ireland on 35 points, Joey O'Brien's men have built a reputation for being hard to break down, especially on home soil. They proved last season they could punch above their weight in continental competition, frustrating more fancied opponents with their disciplined approach.

Linfield, meanwhile, romped to the Irish Premiership title last term but arrived slightly off rhythm. The Belfast outfit have stumbled in recent outings, dropping three of their last five matches. And with the new NIFL season yet to begin, concerns linger over their sharpness and fitness heading into this high-stakes battle.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Shelbourne vs Linfield kick-off time

Champions League Qualification - Champions League Qualification Tolka Park

The UEFA Champions League qualification match between Shelbourne and Linfield will be played at Tolka Park in Dublin, Ireland.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

Team news & squads

Shelbourne team news

Shelbourne will have to make do without Sean Gannon on Wednesday night, with the seasoned defender still sidelined due to a three-match UEFA suspension carried over from last summer. That opens the door once again for skipper Mark Coyle to anchor a potential back three.

Harry Wood looks like a nailed-on starter after making an immediate impact in their recent clash with Cork, scoring and teeing up Mipo Odubeko within the first six minutes. The 22-year-old Odubeko, a product of West Ham and Marítimo's youth systems, has quietly become a key piece in Shelbourne's frontline, notching six goals and two assists in 2025. With seven total goal involvements, he's been a consistent threat, meaning Sean Boyd may have to settle for a seat on the bench again.

Linfield team news

Over in the Linfield camp, Robbie McDaid remains a fitness doubt after missing Friday's defeat through injury, while midfield general Chris Shields will sit this one out due to suspension.

However, the Blues can still count on the experience of club legend Jamie Mulgrew, who's set to extend his record-breaking tally of European appearances, already standing at 58.

Meanwhile, young forward Rhys Annett will likely start among the substitutes, but he'll be itching to make up for his Charity Shield penalty miss that proved costly for Linfield.

